EXCLUSIVE: Shriya Saran on becoming a mom, story behind naming her daughter Radha; Shares update on Drishyam 2

Shriya Saran recently announced that she and hubby Andrei Koscheev are blessed with a baby girl. “Hello people, we had a crazy but the most beautiful 2020 quarantine. While the whole world was going through a beautiful turmoil, our world changed forever …. To a world full of adventures, excitement and learning. We are blessed to have an Angel in our life. We are so grateful to God,” Shriya had written on Instagram. Now in an exclusive conversation with Pinkvilla, the actress opened up about this new phase in her life.

She shares that her mom was with her when Radha was born. “It was perfect timing. My mom came, and she was born. It was an easy delivery, but after that it is so much work. I have so much respect for all the people who are parents, and are doing so much. It’s a hard job, but it’s also a lot of fun. Everyday I learn something about myself,” says Shriya, elaborating on why she didn’t reveal the happy news earlier.

“The real reason is very intense. I was alone in Barcelona, and then I didn’t want to talk about it, because I just restarted enjoying the idea of being away from the limelight. It was interesting to just walk around and actually see the process that my body was taking. It's a very intense process, when you are alone with very little help and doing everything yourself, but that was beautiful as well. I can go for long walks, grab a coffee and I just loved that,” informs Shriya.

The actress further adds, “But then in the second wave, I lost a friend. So we felt we were not ready (to make the announcement). We felt like when we come to India and meet my parents, I’ll do it then. I hadn't met my parents the whole time. I went to Barcelona for two weeks and came back with a baby after two years. So I felt like, ‘let me come to India, and let her meet her grandparents’. She met her grandparents in Russia and then in India. Then at some point I realised, now that I have waited for long, let me knock off my weight and let me feel happy and confident. Even though you are going through such a solid and a beautiful process, somewhere it’s very intense, you kind of have lost your body completely, and then to get it back. Once you get it back, you feel a sense of happiness and confidence. Maybe it’s just me, I don’t know how everyone feels. I felt beautiful being a mom, I felt beautiful because I did it for myself. I wanted to get back to what I looked like before.”

Shriya and Andrei have named their daughter Radha. “It means happy in Russian, and also means happy in Sanskrit. That’s why we kept it Radha, both the grandparents are happy to call her that,” informs Shriya.

So who chose the name? “When we got to know that it’s a girl, we were very happy because I always wanted a daughter. Then the moment I told my mom that it’s a girl, she said ‘oh, Radha Rani is coming. So Andrei said, ‘oh your mom is really happy’, and I said ‘of course she is happy’. Then he is like why is she calling her by a Russian name. I was like, ‘what do you mean’, and he said ‘Radha means happy in Russian’. That was it, we just knew that her name will be Radha. Her name is Radha Saran Koscheev. Andrei said that you have carried her and have gone through so much, so her name is going to be Radha Saran Koscheev. I got so emotional,” shares Shriya.

A while ago, both Shriya and Andrei had got Covid 19, which was the hardest time for the couple. “When we went to Russia, my mother-in-law really helped me a lot. But then we got Covid, so my mom-in-law had to take care of Radha, and we couldn't see her for 15 days. Those were the hardest 15 days of my life. I was just crying because I couldn’t see her and I was just waiting for the negative to happen. I think that’s one of the reasons we came back to India, because during Covid you need family, and work is here too. You can't fly down like you could do earlier,” shares Shriya.

The actress has many interesting films lined up too. “I have started working on my film called Music School, which is with Sharman Joshi. It's going to be a great film, and I am already shooting for that. Then in January or February, I’ll start shooting for Drishyam 2. So yes, I am working. RRR is shot. We had a little bit of work to do, so that is over too, and it’s coming out. I also have a Tamil film Naragasooran with Arvind Swamy, and then there is a beautiful Telugu film called Gamanam too, which is coming out. So yes, lots is happening,” Shriya signs off.

Also Read | Monday Motivation feat Kareena Kapoor Khan, her no makeup selfie and mantra for the day