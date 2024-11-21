Sobhita Dhulipala finally confirms her wedding with Naga Chaitanya in December; replies to paps

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are days away from tying the knot. As per reports, the two will get married on December 4, 2024, at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. Amid all the excitement and buzz around their big day, Sobhita and Chay were recently spotted walking hand-in-hand at the IFFI Goa. However, their fun banter with the paparazzi turned out to be a major confirmation of their wedding.

In the video which has gone viral in no time, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala can be seen walking hand-in-hand at the IFFI Goa. The couple walked a few steps back from Nagarjuna and his wife Amala.

The paparazzi quickly surrounded the engaged couple and teased them about their wedding, adding that they would join their marriage which is set to happen in just a month.

However, it was Sobhita’s reply which gave away a major confirmation. Carrying on with the fun banter, the actress replied, “Aa jao yaar”.

Well, the internet and social media seem to be flooded with tons of reports and speculations about Chay and Sobhita’s big day. From the couple opting for a completely traditional ceremony to the actress already finalizing her wedding attire, fans of the duo seem to have gone gaga about every minute detail.

For instance, a few days back, a leaked image of their wedding card had gone viral. In the picture, one could spot a neatly curated gift hamper that had been sent to the guests, containing a traditional scroll, an ikat-printed fabric, and other edible goodies.

However, it was the minimalist yet elegant invitation card that grabbed attention. In shades of pastel hues, the card spoke volumes about the traditional wedding celebration, as Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya get bonded to a lifetime of togetherness.

Here’s a glimpse of the wedding invitation:

Recently, Nagarjuna Akkineni, in an interview with The New Indian Express, heaped praises on his daughter-in-law-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala. Among other things, the senior actor appreciated her career and remarked that she had brought immense happiness to his son’s life.

For the unversed, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala dated each other for two years, before getting affianced on August 8, 2024.

