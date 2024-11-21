WATCH: Bride-to-be Sobhita Dhulipala poses with Naga Chaitanya, Nagarjuna Akkineni, and Amala at IFFI Goa

Sobhita Dhulipala and Naga Chaitanya are all set to tie the knot soon. Amid heightened excitement surrounding their nuptials, the couple made an official appearance together as they joined Nagarjuna Akkineni and his wife, Amala, at the IFFI Goa.

In a video doing the rounds, Sobhita, clad in a peach-toned salwar suit, could be seen standing beside Naga Chaitanya, while Nagarjuna and his wife Amala stood center stage at the IFFI Goa. However, the senior actor ushered the soon-to-be-married duo to come in between and strike a perfect family photo together with everyone.

Well, this special gesture surely proved that Sobhita Dhulipala is all set to officially become a part of the Akkineni family.

Quite recently, Nagarjuna Akkineni had made a candid comment about his soon-to-be daughter-in-law Sobhita Dhulipala. Speaking with The New Indian Express, the senior star spilled the beans on the traits he likes about her.

Nagarjuna also mentioned how happy Sobhita and Chay make each other.

He said, “She is a lovely girl, and she too is someone who lives life on her own terms. She could have done any kind of films or series, but she decides what to do with her career. She is very peaceful and content with her choices. I have received a lot of warmth from her, and I can see how happy they make each other."

For the unversed, Sobhita and Chay got engaged back on August 8, 2024. The couple exchanged rings in an intimate ceremony at the latter’s residence in Hyderabad. Thereafter, they have been frequently making public appearances together.

As per multiple reports, the duo’s wedding date is locked down for December 4, 2024. Both Sobhita and Naga Chaitanya have apparently dismissed plans of a destination wedding and are instead going to get married at the Annapurna Studios, a place of immense significance for the Akkineni family.

Coming to their wedding, reports suggest that the bride-to-be has been handling every little preparation with minute attention. Sobhita has allegedly finalized her wedding outfit, a stunning Kanjeevaram saree featuring real gold zari work.

She has also purchased a traditional white khadi saree, along with a matching set for her fiancé, Naga Chaitanya, so they could twin with each other on their wedding function.

