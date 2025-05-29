HIT: The Third Case OTT Verdict: After glorious box office run, here's how netizens are reacting to Nani starrer

HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3) has finally premiered on OTT today, May 29. The action thriller is now streaming on Netflix and viewers are praising Nani’s intense portrayal of a fierce cop. If you haven’t watched the film online yet, read on to see how netizens are reacting to its digital debut.

Netizens react to HIT 3 OTT debut

Viewers felt HIT 3 delivered an action-packed experience with a decent screenplay. Many highlighted the climax for its intense action sequences, while Srinidhi Shetty was praised for convincingly portraying her role.

However, the background score and songs were described as “passable” by most. Some viewers also found the cult group storyline lacking in emotional depth, and felt the final hour of the film was flat and underwhelming.

Overall, the general sentiment leaned toward the film being below average. However, some viewers noted that HIT 3 changed their perception of Nani, proving that he could handle mass roles effectively. His dialogue delivery was seen as much improved compared to past attempts in similar genres. Many felt this shift in performance suited his character, Arjun Sarkaar, quite well.

"With hit 3 @NameisNani changed my perception about him being unable to pull off mass cinema he definitely can and the dialogue modulation drastically changed from his previous films where he attempted such roles it has helped so much for this character," wrote a netizen on X after watching HIT 3 on Netflix.

Check out the reactions below:

About HIT 3 and its box office performance

According to a report by Sacnilk, HIT 3 has earned Rs 79.05 crore at the India box office, while its worldwide collection stands at nearly Rs 117.25 crore.

HIT 3 brings back the popular cop drama from filmmaker Sailesh Kolanu. This time, Nani steps in as the lead, following Vishwak Sen and Adivi Sesh. Srinidhi Shetty plays the female lead. The film also stars Rao Ramesh, Brahmaji, Ravi Mariya, and more in supporting roles.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

