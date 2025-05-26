4 Latest South films to watch on OTT this week (May 26 - June 1): HIT 3, Retro to Agnyathavasi

A new week means new stories from the South landing on your favorite streaming apps. These movies bring bold characters, sharp plots, and fresh emotions. Whether it’s a crime drama or an action romance, there’s something for every mood. The best part? You don’t need a ticket to enjoy them.

New South movies releasing on OTT this week

1. Agnyathavasi

Cast: Rangayana Raghu, Siddu Moolimani, Paavana Gowda, Sharath Lohithaswa

Where to watch: ZEE5

Release date: May 28, 2025

Set in the forests of Malnad during the 90s, Agnyathavasi unfolds in a quiet village untouched by progress. The peace is broken when scholar Srinivas Iyer is found dead. Initially seen as natural, his death raises suspicions, prompting Inspector Govindu and Ananthu to reopen the inactive local police station.

2. HIT: The Third Case (HIT 3)

Cast: Nani, Srinidhi Shetty, Prateik Babbar, Ravindra Vijay, Adivi Sesh (cameo)

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: May 29, 2025

HIT 3 follows the life of Arjun Sarkaar, a fierce cop assigned to the HIT unit in Visakhapatnam. The story begins with him in prison for a shocking crime. As he shares his past with a fellow inmate, the plot moves into a flashback. Arjun is shown committing brutal murders and filming each one. In a surprising twist, he is tasked with investigating those very crimes. Gradually, it is revealed that his actions are part of a larger plan to infiltrate a deadly dark web cult.

3. Jerry

Cast: Sunny Joseph, Kottayam Nazeer, Anil Shivaram, Kumar Sethu

Where to watch: Simply South

Release date: May 30, 2025

Inspired by the beloved cartoon Tom and Jerry, this Malayalam film revolves around a mischievous mouse named Jerry. It starts with the rodent creating chaos in a single household and disrupting daily life with unexpected pranks. The mayhem soon spreads beyond the family. In their attempts to catch the clever mouse, the villagers come up with quirky and imaginative solutions.

4. Retro

Cast: Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, Joju George, Nassar, Jayaram

Where to watch: Netflix

Release date: May 31, 2025

Retro tells the story of Paari, a young man burdened by years of resentment toward his father as he never accepted him. He becomes part of her powerful crime empire but is treated only as a henchman. Longing for a better life, Paari dreams of marrying Rukmini and leaving crime behind. However, betrayal and a conflict with his father land him in prison. The film follows his emotional journey of redemption, identity, and letting go of violence.

