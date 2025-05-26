POLL: HIT 3 or Retro, which movie are you planning to watch on Netflix this week? VOTE

Two powerful stories. Two intense heroes. One big decision. This week on Netflix, two South Indian blockbusters will arrive. On one side, there is the Telugu thriller HIT: The Third and then we have the Tamil action drama Retro. Both films made waves at the box office. And now, they are ready to create buzz on OTT. So which one will you pick? Before you vote, let’s dive into what each film offers.

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT 3 features Nani in the lead role and Srinidhi Shetty playing the female lead. The story follows Arjun Sarkaar, a relentless cop who takes over as the head of HIT Visakhapatnam.

The film begins with Arjun in prison for a serious crime. While speaking to a fellow inmate, he starts to narrate how he landed there. His tale takes us into a past filled with gruesome murders. Slowly, the audience learns that Arjun’s actions were all part of a deeper plan. He was working to infiltrate a dark web cult. His goal? To destroy it from within.

The cast also includes Ravindra Vijay, Prateik Babbar, Surya Srinivas, Adivi Sesh and Karthi in special roles. Meanwhile, HIT 3 will begin streaming on Netflix from May 29, 2025.

On the other hand, Retro stars Suriya and is directed by Karthik Subbaraj. The film is a romantic action drama and tells the story of Paari, a man who has carried anger towards his father for years. After his mother’s death, he meets Rukmini and slowly he falls for her.

Following that, he wishes to leave crime behind and marry Rukmini to build a peaceful future. However, things go wrong and he lands in jail. The film follows his path of redemption as he uncovers truths and reconnects with his roots.

Retro features Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Prakash Raj, and others in key roles. The movie will be available on Netflix from May 31, 2025.

Now the question is, which one are you planning to watch? HIT 3 or Retro? Cast your vote now!

