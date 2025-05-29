‘If I take his name itself, it would be…’: Kamal Haasan drops huge praise for Nani with latter’s reaction saying it all

Kamal Haasan is eagerly gearing up for the release of his film Thug Life, slated to hit the big screens on June 5, 2025. Ahead of its release, the actor was seen in an interview where he reacted to Nani analyzing his performances, especially from Virumaandi.

In his conversation with Sudhir Srinivasan on YouTube, the legendary actor was asked about his reaction to Nani’s admiration. Responding to the same, Kamal Haasan said, “If I take Nani’s name itself, it would be enough for him. I don’t even have to say ‘Thank you, Nani.’ I know he will understand what I mean from this, and the audience would too.”

While the anchor himself was having doubts about what Kamal Haasan said, Nani was quick to respond and expressed his admiration for the veteran actor once again. In a short note on social media, the HIT 3 actor said, “Podhum sir. Podhum,” which, when translated from Tamil, means, “This is enough for me, sir. Enough.”

Nani reacts to Kamal Haasan’s acknowledgement

For those unaware, in an early interview with the same host on YouTube, Nani was seen speaking admiringly about Kamal Haasan’s early works. Highlighting how he always considers the veteran actor to be an inspiration for him, Nani spoke highly about a couple of scenes from films like Virumaandi and Apoorva Sagodharargal.

Moving ahead, Kamal Haasan is soon set to storm the theaters with his gangster actioner venture Thug Life. The movie, directed by Mani Ratnam, features the story of Rangaraya Sakthivel Naicker, a Yakuza-like gangster who adopts a young boy, Amaran, and raises him as his own.

Cut to present-day, the ageing gangster is presumed to be dead, with his foster son heading the business. However, the man is set to make a return from his grave with suspicions leading to Amaran as the conspirator for wanting him dead. What follows is the story of vengeance between father and son, making it a battle of death.

With Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR in lead roles, the movie features Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Joju George, and more in key supporting roles.

On the other hand, Nani is next set to appear in a gritty action film titled The Paradise, directed by Srikanth Odela and slated for release on March 26, 2026.

