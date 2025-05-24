HIT-The Third Case OTT Release: When and where to watch Nani’s high grossing cop drama online

Directed by Sailesh Kolanu, HIT: The Third Case opened to a massive response at the box office and emerged as a solid hit upon release. The avenging cop drama maintained its winning streak despite clashing with several other films on the same date. Starring Nani and Srinidhi Shetty in the lead, the movie is now gearing up for its OTT release.

When and where to watch HIT-The Third Case

HIT 3 will begin streaming on Netflix from May 29, 2025. While the streaming giant is yet to make a formal announcement on social media, the cop drama is already listed under the “upcoming films” section on the app.

Audiences who missed it in theatres will be able to stream the film in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi.

Official trailer and plot of HIT-The Third Case

The storyline of HIT 3 revolves around a ruthless cop named Arjun Sarkaar, who is posted at HIT Visakhapatnam, replacing his senior, KD. The film takes an intriguing turn as it begins with Arjun behind bars for committing a heinous crime.

As he narrates his story to a fellow inmate, the narrative shifts into a flashback, revealing Arjun executing a series of gruesome murders while recording each act. In a gripping twist, he is later assigned to investigate the very crimes he himself committed.

Through a series of gradual flashbacks and flash-forwards, it’s revealed that Arjun’s apparent misdeeds were part of an elaborate master plan to infiltrate a dark web cult organization and ultimately dismantle it from within.

What unfolds next is a gripping journey as Arjun navigates high-stakes situations, carefully maintaining his cover while tracking and taking down the sinister group of criminals, all under constant threat of exposure.

Cast and crew of HIT-The Third Case

HIT-3 stars Nani, Srinidhi Shetty, Ravindra Vijay, Prateik Babbar, Komalee Prasad, Tisca Chopra, Surya Srinivas, and more, with special appearances by Adivi Sesh and Karthi.

The film is written and directed by Sailesh Kolanu and jointly produced by Nani and Prashanti Tipirneni. The music score is composed by Mickey J Meyer.

