4 South movies to binge-watch on OTT this week: Retro, Thudarum, and more

South movies have been making a strong showing at the box office recently, with some impressive ventures. After the massive box office collections, these films are all set to hit the streaming space soon.

As the week of film releases on OTT makes it perfect for a binge-watch moment, let’s dive more in-depth into the ventures.

4 South movies to binge-watch on OTT this week

1. Retro

Cast: Suriya, Pooja Hegde, Joju George, Jayaram, Nassar, Prakash Raj, Vidhu, Sanjay, Karunakaran, Gajaraj, Swasika

Director: Karthik Subbaraj

Language: Tamil

OTT Release Date: May 30, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

Suriya starrer romantic actioner Retro, directed by Karthik Subbaraj, is all geared up to hit the streaming space after its big-screen release on May 1, 2025. Precisely 4 weeks after its theatrical run, the film is slated to hit the OTT platform Netflix.

The movie features the tale of Paari, a young man who was taken in as an orphan by a kingpin’s wife. Despite the kingpin never considering him as his son, the man realizes Paari’s effectiveness as a fighting machine, making use of him in all of his nefarious ventures.

However, Paari’s life takes a turn when he finds the love of his life, Rukmini, a veterinarian doctor who asks him to stay away from the world of crime and lead a life with her.

While Paari attempts at the same time, several conflicts arise, leading them to fall apart. With no other resolution in his mind, the man searches for her, leading him to an island locality. Unwavering in his decision, Paari soon realizes his destiny is much bigger than what he envisioned, making this romantic actioner a genre-defining venture.

As Suriya plays the lead, the film features Pooja Hegde as the female co-lead, alongside an ensemble cast.

2. Tourist Family

Cast: M Sasikumar, Simran Bagga, Mithun Jai Sankar, Yogi Babu, Kamalesh Jagan, MS Bhaskar, Ramkumar Prasanna, Ramesh Thilak

Director: Abishan Jeevinth

Language: Tamil

OTT Release Date: June 2, 2025

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Tourist Family is undoubtedly one of the biggest surprises from Tamil cinema to come out this year, becoming a massive blockbuster. The comedy-drama movie, directed by debutant Abishan Jeevinth, features M. Sasikumar and Simran Bagga in the lead roles.

The film follows the life of a family who decides to move out of their village in Sri Lanka due to the economic crisis. In hopes of starting a new life in India, the family of four consisting of Dharmadas, his wife Vasanthi, and their two sons - Nithushan and Murali make their way to Vasanthi’s brother Prakash’s home.

With their initial arrival itself, the family comes under police scrutiny but is let go after being considered naive. Owing to this, the family decides to pass themselves off as Malayalees, not to create any animosity among neighbors, and expects to keep a low profile.

However, considering their personalities, the family develops deep bonds with their neighbors and more. As the film progresses, the comedy drama promises a feel-good effect, making it a must-watch.

3. HIT: The Third Case

Cast: Nani, Srinidhi Shetty, Surya Srinivas, Adil Pala, Rao Ramesh, Samuthirakani, Komalee Prasad, Adivi Sesh, Karthi

Director: Sailesh Kolanu

Language: Telugu

OTT Release Date: May 29, 2025

Where to watch: Netflix

HIT: The Third Case starring Nani and Srinidhi Shetty had hit the theaters on May 1, 2025, and is now all geared up for its OTT debut. The film, directed by Sailesh Kolanu, is an action thriller that is the 3rd installment in the HIT Cinematic Universe.

The film follows the tale of SP Arjun Sarkaar, an officer from the HIT (Homicide Intervention Team) section of Vishakapatnam. The movie starts with the man being imprisoned for a heinous crime and serving his jail sentence.

During this time, he befriends a convict and reveals to him the case that changed his life. Starting his narration, Arjun is seen committing a murder and capturing the visuals. Later on, the man is revealed to have been doing such activities to infiltrate a cult gang. How the man manages to capture them makes up the rest of the film.

With Nani in the lead role, the film had Srinidhi Shetty as the female lead. Moreover, the movie ended on a high note with the post-credit scene teasing the next film, HIT: The Fourth Case, with Karthi donning the avatar of ACP Veerappan, HIT officer from Chennai.

4. Thudarum

Cast: Mohanlal, Shobana, Prakash Varma, Binu Pappu, Thomas Mathew, Amritha Varshini, Farhaan Faasil, Maniyanpilla Raju, Irshad, Aarsha Chandini Baiju

Director: Tharun Moorthy

Language: Malayalam

OTT Release Date: May 30, 2025

Where to watch: JioHotstar

Thudarum, starring Mohanlal in the lead role, is a crime drama movie directed by Tharun Moorthy. The blockbuster venture, which premiered in theaters on April 25, 2025, has generated substantial box office revenue and is set to debut on JioHotstar on May 30, 2025.

The film features the story of Shanmugham, a beloved man from a quaint town in Kerala, who lives his life with his wife, Lalitha, and their two kids. Affectionately known by the name Benz, the man keeps an old Ambassador car as his prized possession, treating it like a member of his family.

However, matters take a turn for the worse when his car is caught in a police investigation. As the man faces heat from a bigoted officer, a kind-hearted senior policeman, soon to retire, helps him out and asks him to give them a ride to a nearby marriage.

During their travels, Benz soon realizes that the senior officer is a dreaded person and has been using him for a nefarious purpose. Soon, the former realizes a shocking truth, leaving him to take vengeance upon the people who wronged him.

The above-mentioned films are all set to arrive for streaming soon, making it a treat for fans and cinephiles alike.

