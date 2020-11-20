Flashback: Did you know Thala Ajith wrote love letters on sets to Heera Rajagopal & they had planned to marry?

Throughout the 1990s, Thala Ajith entertained the audience with a lot of hit films. But his relationship with Heera, one of the top actresses at that time, had also hit the headlines.

Thala Ajith is one of the biggest actors, who has earned a massive fan following across the country due to his magical onscreen persona and powerful roles in the films. He is one of the few actors who never attends public and promotional events, and despite that, he remains popular. His roles and performance in the films are always the talk of the town. Besides work, Ajith Kumar's personal life has equally been the talking point over the years. Throughout the 1990s, Thala Ajith entertained the audience with a lot of hit films. But his relationship with Heera, one of the top actresses at that time,had also hit the headlines.

It was said to be Kollywood's one of the most sensational relationships. Before meeting Shalini and getting married to her, Ajith Kumar was in a serious relationship with former South Indian actress Heera Rajgopal. It was one of the most talked-about link-ups in the South Indian film industry. They fell in love during the shooting of their first film together, Kathal Kottai. Reportedly, the Viswasam actor wrote letters to her on the sets. They shared screenspace yet again in their second and last film 'Thodarum'.

Reportedly, well-known Tamil character artist called Bayilvan Ranganathan had read one of the love letters of the former couple. Reports state Heera's mother was against their marriage as she didn't want her daughter's career to get affected at a very young age. The official reason behind their breakup is still not clear but reportedly, Ajith was not happy with Heera’s changed behaviour towards him.

Also Read: Kollywood Romance: Take a look at Ajith Kumar and Shalini's love story and how they sealed the deal

Well, Ajith is now married to actress Shalini and they are proud parents of two kids- Anoshka and Aadvik. They tied the knot in 2000 in a star-studded affair.

Post her wedding, Shalini decided to quit acting. “I enjoyed acting but Ajith was more tempting. I had no qualms about quitting. I am not the kind of person who could manage a home and an acting career. I was very clear about my priorities and it is very peaceful,” Shalini shared in a 2009 interview with JFW magazine.

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :asianetnews

Share your comment ×