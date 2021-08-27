EXCLUSIVE: Thala Ajith to wrap up Valimai on September 3; Release date announcement by next month end

On August 2, Boney Kapoor released the first single, Naaga Vera Maari, from Thala Ajith’s upcoming action thriller, Valimai. After a long wait, the fans finally got an update on the film. And now, we have exclusively learnt that the final schedule of Valimai began yesterday at a small town in Moscow and will be wrapped up by September 3.

“It’s a 7-day schedule, wherein the makers will be shooting for certain bike-based stunts. They are shooting at a small town near Moscow and will call it a wrap on September 3,” revealed a source close to the development, adding further that apart from this particular sequence, the entire film is ready for a release. “Right from the visual effect work to editing, the team has worked on all aspects of post-production over the last few months and kept the film ready for release. The final print of Valimai will be locked in the next 20 days, as it’s just this particular scene that remains to be added in the print,” the source added.

There is a strong buzz in all circles of the media that Valimai will release on the big screen during the Diwali 2021 weekend. “An official announcement on the release date will be made with a special video by the end of September. It’s the biggest Tamil film of the year and the makers have ensured something special in every communication for the audiences,” the source informed. After wrapping up Valimai, Ajith will reunite with H. Vinoth and Boney Kapoor on Thala 61. It’s said to be another action-packed thriller from the trio and will go on floors by the month of November.

All the details about the project have been kept under wraps for now, however, we can confirm that it is being planned to hit the big screen in the second half of 2022. The makers will shoot for it at multiple locations over a span of 7 months.

