EXCLUSIVE: Valimai overseas shoot decision post Thala Ajith’s birthday; Spain likely to be rescheduled

The team of Valimai is all set to unveil the much awaited first look of Thala Ajith from the film on May 1, marking the superstar's 50th birthday. Details

Pinkvilla was the first to report that the much-awaited Thala Ajith film, Valimai, will be shot in Spain as the makers intend to film a special bike-based stunt scene under the supervision of experts from the West. The team was planning to shoot by mid-April with a five-day schedule, however, we have now exclusively learnt that the plans to can the film in Spain have been put on hold. “The idea was to have entire film ready by the time of first look launch on Thala Ajith’s birthday, but Covid cases in India and Europe has acted as a barrier, resulting in the shoot getting delayed,” revealed a source close to the development.

The team will take a decision on filming aboard after the first look launch on May 1. “The covid scenario has made it difficult for Valimai team to shoot in Spain. The production unit is now exploring other locations of shoot – which includes France and USA. There is also a chance of them shooting in India if the overseas leg is logistically impossible. All the shooting options are kept open and they will take a final call in the first week of May,” the source added.

The covid scenario has made it difficult for Valimai team to shoot in Spain. The production unit is now exploring other locations of shoot – which includes France and USA --

Meanwhile, the insiders are going gaga over the first look of Thala Ajith from the film. It’s said to be fierce and powerful, resonating with the title of the film. A grand look launch has been planned on Thala’s 50th birthday, and the fans are on for a treat, as look launch will be nothing short of celebration. The producer, Boney Kapoor has ensured that the look lives on to the expectations of the fans. Valimai is said to be one of the most awaited films of Tamil industry as also the most awaited film of Ajith’s career.

The movie is confirmed for a theatrical release, and at the moment the makers are targeting an August opening. However, the things may change depending on covid scenario as Thala Ajith and the team of Valimai want the fans to enjoy the film without any fear. “Thala is clear on the safety of his fans. He wants them to enjoy the movie at 100% occupancy, and also doesn’t want any of them to be infected by the virus. Hence, they will announce a date based on the on-ground scenario. As things stand today, it’s confirmed for a theatrical release in August,” the source concluded.

Stay tuned for more updates on Valimai.

Also Read| Boney Kapoor on Thala Ajith’s Valimai: It’s a film that will satisfy not just fans, but every film buff

Credits :Pinkvilla

Share your comment ×