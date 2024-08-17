From Rishab Shetty’s Kantara to Yash’s KGF Chapter 2, here's how much National Film Awards winners will get as prize money

The 70th National Film Awards brought unprecedented glory to South cinema, as some of the most popular films and actors bagged enormous wins in various categories.

From Rishab Shetty bagging the title of Best Actor to Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 becoming the Best Kannada film, the list has all the much-deserved names in South cinema. Well, then, take a look at the prize money that all these winners are slated to receive for the awards.

To begin with, the National Film Awards are bifurcated into two broad categories: the Swarna Kamal Awards (golden lotus), which recognize all the top honors. On the other hand, the Rajat Kamal Awards (silver lotus) recognize talents in various aspects of filmmaking.

Under the Swarna Kamal category of awards, the honor for the Best Feature film bagged by the Malayalam movie Aattam (The Play) has reportedly received a prize money of around Rs. 2.5–3 lakhs. So has the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainer, i.e., Kantara received.

On the other hand, under the Rajat Kamal Awards, the titles of Best Actor/Actress, Best Child Actor, Best Playback Singer Male/Female, and Best Feature Film in each of the languages are said to have bagged Rs. 2 lakhs each.

Well, the National Film Awards winners list also includes some other prominent names, including films like Ponniyin Selvan-I, which bagged the Best Tamil Film.

Moreover, besides Rishab Shetty, it has been Nithya Menen who has won the title of Best Actress for Thiruchitrambalam (which she tied with Manasi Parekh for Kutch Express).

Ever since the announcement of the winners, social media has been filled with plenty of reactions from both audiences and several actors alike, who have been rejoicing the victory.

