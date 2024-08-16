Prashanth Neel feels 'truly honored' after KGF 2's twin win at 70th National Film Awards, congratulates Rishab Shetty for his achievement with Kantara

Prashanth Neel, director of the blockbuster film KGF Chapter 2, expressed his gratitude following the film's recognition at the 70th National Film Awards. The film won the prestigious awards for Best Kannada Film and Best Action Direction (Stunt Choreography) at the ceremony. In a heartfelt statement, Prashanth Neel shared his joy at receiving the National Award for KGF Chapter 2.

He extended his deepest gratitude to the film’s lead actor, Yash, praising his performance, which played a crucial role in the film’s success. He said, "I am truly honored by this National Award for 'KGF Chapter 2.' My deepest gratitude goes to Yash for his extraordinary performance and to the entire team and the crew for their relentless dedication. A heartfelt thank you to our audience for their unwavering support and to the media for their vital role in this journey."

In addition to celebrating KGF Chapter 2's achievements, Prashanth Neel extended his congratulations to Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films for their well-deserved recognition for Kantara. He further added, "Congratulations to Rishab Shetty and Hombale Films for their well-deserved recognition with 'Kantara.' This achievement is a shining moment for Kannada cinema and I’m grateful to everyone who made this possible."

At the 70th National Film Awards, KGF Chapter 2 received significant recognition, winning two prestigious awards. The film was honored with the Best Kannada Film award for its narrative. Additionally, it won the Best Action Direction award, specifically for Stunt Choreography, which was presented to the stunt coordination team, Anbariv.

Meanwhile, the film also featured Raveena Tandon, Srinidhi Shetty, Sanjay Dutt, and others in prominent roles.

Rishab Shetty also won the Best Actor award for his outstanding performance in Kantara. The film received the award for Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment as well.

The awards ceremony in October will further honor the winners and celebrate their contributions to Indian cinema. President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards at the Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi.

