Good Bad Ugly LIVE Updates: Audience response, box office, early reviews and more about Ajith Kumar's film
Fans are celebrating the release of Good Bad Ugly with utmost enthusiasm across Tamil Nadu and beyond. Since early morning, cinema halls have been packed with Ajith Kumar’s fans, who have turned the release into a festive occasion.
Social media is buzzing with photos and videos of massive cutouts, banner rituals, and energetic dance performances outside theatres. Many have taken to platforms like Twitter to share their excitement, turning the film’s release into a full-blown celebration.
Arjun Das shared an emotional message just hours before the release of Good Bad Ugly, expressing a mix of nervousness, excitement, and eagerness. "When I started off at D'one with the marketing & promotions for Ajith Sir's movies, I never thought I would act alongside him. But after so many years, it's finally happening," he wrote.