Justin Trudeau Enjoys Katy Perry’s Lifetimes Tour Concert Amid Swirling Romance Rumors

Katy Perry made headlines in recent times for her personal life. The musician, who broke up with Orlando Bloom just weeks ago, sparked romance rumors with the former Canadian president, Justin Trudeau.

Just a day after the duo was spotted on a dinner date, the political figure marked his presence at the musician’s ongoing Lifetimes tour. The Roar singer performed in Montreal over the initial days of the week, and Trudeau, along with his daughter, looked smitten by the singer.

The fans present at the venue to enjoy Perry’s vocals filmed the former president as he shook a leg to some of the musician’s hit tracks. The clip went viral on social media, and the fans expressed their excitement over the alleged new relationship.

Justin Trudeau sparks romance rumors with Katy Perry

In the viral clip of Justin Trudeau from the Lifetimes tour concert, he is seen donning a black t-shirt and pants while standing alongside his daughter and smiling at Katy Perry as she ruled the stage.

In the other pictures from the event that surfaced on the internet, Trudeau cheered, danced, and even sang along to the lyrics of Perry’s tracks.

Reacting to the new brewing romance, the fans took to the comment section and shared their thoughts. One of the users wrote, “Imagine getting good seats at a concert and you see a former head of state just hanging out to support his new girlfriend.”

Another fan shared, “Trudeau looks VERY happy at the Katy Perry concert,” while a third one chimed in to say, “They honestly might be good for each other.”

Another one of the X users went on to write on social media, “Bro must be DOWN BAD if he’s willing to go to lifetimes concert.”

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom’s breakup

While Katy Perry’s new romance rumors are firing up on the internet, the speculations began just weeks after she split up with her ex-fiancé, Orlando Bloom. The duo were together for nine years and also share a daughter.

According to the media reports, the musician’s work pressure affected their relationship, and while the Pirates of the Caribbean star was understanding of the situation, he couldn’t take it anymore.

Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom began dating in 2016.

