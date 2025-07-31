5 new Tamil movies expected to release on OTT in August 2025: Love Marriage to Paranthu Po

The Tamil movie industry has seen quite a few films hitting the big screens recently. As we enter August, here are some of the films that are expected to begin streaming on various OTT platforms.

5 new Tamil movies expected to release on OTT in August 2025

1. Love Marriage

Cast: Vikram Prabhu, Sushmitha Bhat, Meenakshi Dinesh, Sathyaraj, Ramesh Thilak, Gajaraj S

Vikram Prabhu, Sushmitha Bhat, Meenakshi Dinesh, Sathyaraj, Ramesh Thilak, Gajaraj S Director: Shanmuga Priyan

Shanmuga Priyan Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Love Marriage is a romantic family drama starring Vikram Prabhu in the lead role. The film features the story of Ram, a 33-year-old bachelor who is struggling to find a match for himself.

Amid societal expectations, Ram is finally getting married, only for it to be delayed, leading to chaotic situations. Does he manage to tie the knot, and what challenges does he face form the entire story.

According to a report by OTT Trackers on X, the film will debut for streaming on Amazon Prime Video. The movie is the Tamil remake of the Telugu flick Ashoka Vanamlo Arjuna Kalyanam.

2. Phoenix

Cast: Surya Vijay Sethupathi, Abhinakshathra, J Vignesh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Devadarshini

Surya Vijay Sethupathi, Abhinakshathra, J Vignesh, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Sampath Raj, Devadarshini Director: 'Anl' Arasu

'Anl' Arasu Where to watch: TBA

Phoenix is a sports action drama starring Surya Vijay Sethupathi in his debut venture as a lead. The movie, written and directed by popular stunt director 'Anl' Arasu, features the story of a young wrestler, Surya, and his fight for survival in a juvenile reformatory as assassination attempts are made on his life.

Why is he being targeted, and what led to Surya being imprisoned, form the entire story. While an official update is yet to be made, the movie is expected to begin streaming in August.

3. Oho Enthan Baby

Cast: Rudra K, Vishnu Vishal, Mithila Palkar, Mysskin, Karunakaran, Nirmal Pillai

Rudra K, Vishnu Vishal, Mithila Palkar, Mysskin, Karunakaran, Nirmal Pillai Director: Krishnakumar Ramakumar

Krishnakumar Ramakumar Where to watch: Netflix

Oho Enthan Baby is a romantic drama featuring the story of an aspiring filmmaker, Ashwin. In hopes of making it big in life, he approaches actor Vishnu Vishal to narrate a story.

Taking inspiration from his own life, Ashwin forms a story based on his love life. The movie was officially announced to stream on Netflix after its theatrical run.

4. Bun Butter Jam

Cast: Raju Jeyamohan, Aadhiya Prasad, Bhavya Trikha, Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini, Charlie

Raju Jeyamohan, Aadhiya Prasad, Bhavya Trikha, Saranya Ponvannan, Devadarshini, Charlie Director: Raghav Mirdath

Raghav Mirdath Where to watch: TBA

Bun Butter Jam is a Tamil-language romantic comedy drama starring Bigg Boss Tamil fame Raju Jeyamohan in the lead role. The film features the story of two mothers who band together to secure the future of their Gen Z kids, who have different plans when it comes to marriage and relationships.

5. Paranthu Po

Cast: Shiva, Grace Antony, Anjali, Vijay Yesudas, Aju Varghese

Shiva, Grace Antony, Anjali, Vijay Yesudas, Aju Varghese Director: Ram

Ram Where to watch: JioHotstar

Paranthu Po is a Tamil musical road comedy that presents Tamizh Padam fame Shiva in the lead role. The movie, written, co-produced, and directed by prominent director Ram, tells the story of a loving bond between a father with financial struggles and his stubborn son.

As they leave the city stress behind for a road trip together, taking them on a life-changing journey becomes the central focus of the film. The official confirmation about its streaming platform was made by its social media handle, with a date yet to be finalized.

