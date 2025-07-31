Jason Momoa Reflects on His Son Nakoa-Wolf Momoa Being Cast in Dune Part 3: ‘A Rude Awakening is What He…’

Jason Momoa is set to return to the Dune franchise with the upcoming third film. While the actor’s reprisal of the role will be of much importance in the storyline of the new film, his son too has joined the stellar star cast to portray the character of Leto II.

Nakoa-Wolf Momoa will majorly share the screen space with the Silo star, Ida Brooke, who will play the other twin of Paul and Chani.

As for the Aquaman star, Momoa’s character sacrificed himself at the end of the first film in order to save Paul, portrayed by Timothee Chalamet and his mother. According to the book, Duncan marks his presence in the storyline in the clone form. However, it is not clear if Villeneuve will follow the novel or create something new altogether.

Jason Momoa on casting of his son in Dune

Speaking of his son acting in the film, Momoa claimed that it was a “rude awakening.” While in a conversation with Extra, the movie star stated, “A rude awakening is what he’s in for,” referring to his son’s casting.

Momoa further added, “He’s into the workforce for the first time. It’s going to be good. He did it on his own. I don’t want to help him, and he’s done it all on his own, and good for him.”

The Fast X actor continued, “You want your children to be better than you, and I really, actually believe he is.” He went on to state, “I couldn’t do what he’s doing at his age. There’s no way I could sit in a room with Denis Villeneuve and hold my own. I was on ‘Baywatch’ at 19. He’s 16 and holding shit down with Denis Villeneuve.”

Meanwhile, for his part in the film, Jason underwent a major transformation. The actor trimmed his beard for the first time in six years. He dropped a video of himself on Instagram, and as he picked up the trimmer to cut the beard hair, he was heard saying, “Only for you, Denis.” Momoa further added, “Goddamnit! I hate it.”

As for Dune Part 3, the movie is set to hit theaters in December 2026.

