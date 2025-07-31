Kingdom Ending Explained: Why is Vijay Deverakonda’s Suri infiltrating his brother’s syndicate and what is his final destiny?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

Kingdom, starring Vijay Deverakonda in the lead role, hit the big screens on July 31, 2025. The spy action drama is directed by Jersey fame Gowtam Tinnanuri with actors Satyadev and Bhagyshrii Borse as the co-leads.

If you have watched the film in theaters and are wondering about its climax, here’s an explainer that you need to read.

Why is Vijay Deverakonda’s Suri infiltrating his brother’s syndicate?

Kingdom is set in the late 1980s in Sri Lanka, where Suriya aka Suri (played by Vijay Deverakonda), a police constable, works diligently. Owing to his past, the policeman is unaware of where his elder brother is and searches for him.

In his quest to find his long-lost brother, Suri is assigned to an undercover operation to infiltrate a crime syndicate. The twist comes in his life when it is revealed that his brother Siva (Satyadev) is part of the syndicate and does shady actions for its functioning.

As Suri successfully becomes part of the syndicate, Siva learns about his brother’s true intentions. Meanwhile, the syndicate’s powerful don’s son, Murugan, is crossed with Siva owing to his growth.

After figuring out Suriya lied to him, Siva warns his brother and decides to leave him. At the same time, Murugan (Venkitesh VP) decides to seek revenge.

Similar to Game of Thrones’ Red Wedding, Murugan kills Siva and his entire family, consisting of an indigenous group of Telugu-speaking people in Sri Lanka.

As soon as Suri learns about his brother’s death, he rushes to their rescue but is too late. Now, a furious Suriya unleashes his full strength against his brother’s killers, ending their lives, only for the indigenous group’s leader to see a tattoo on his body.

What does Suri’s tattoo mean?

See the tattoo, the group leader remembers the prophecy their tribe had for years. Taking us to the 1920s, the tribe called Divi was on the brink of collapse in a battle against a British invasion.

In the final moment, the tribe’s king sacrificed his life to protect his people, and it was prophesied that he would reincarnate once again. The king had a tattoo, the symbol of the group.

The same tattoo was inscribed on Suriya by a fragile woman when he was a child, indicating he is the reincarnation of their king.

After learning about the truth, Suri learns about his true destiny and symbolically becomes the king of his people, joining the ranks within his group. At the same time, a new threat awaits as Murugan’s brother Sethu is planning his revenge, setting up the premise for the sequel.

