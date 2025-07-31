Son of Sardaar 2 Box Office Preview: Ajay Devgn starrer runtime, screen count, advance booking & opening day

After the success of Son of Sardaar (2012), Ajay Devgn takes charge as Jassi again in Son of Sardaar 2, directed by Vijay Kumar Arora. The makers have unleashed two trailers with the intent to tease about the comic moments that the film has to offer. Son of Sardaar 2 has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours and 27 minutes (147 minutes).

Son of Sardaar 2, also starring Mrunal Thakur in lead, is getting an all-India release by PVR Pictures, and the distributor is looking to release the comic caper on about 2500 to 3000 screens in India, as the fight to secure optimal showcasing is still in progress. The shows on these screens will be split with Saiyaara, Dhadak 2, and Mahavatar Narsimha, and the ratio varies from circuit to circuit.

As on Thursday at 6 PM, Son of Sardaar 2 has sold around 17000 tickets in the top 3 national chains – PVRInox and Cinepolis – and is headed for a closing pre-sale in the range of 25,000 to 30,000 tickets in multiplexes. The advances are below the mark, and the first day business of Son of Sardaar 2 is expected to be in the range of Rs 6.50 crore to Rs 7.00 crore.

Surprisingly, the advance bookings are sub-par in the non-national chains and single screens too, and the film now needs a miracle from here to hit the double-digit mark on the opening day. The Ajay Devgn film needs strong word of mouth from hereon to make up for the loss of business on the first day, and somehow manage to get families on board over the weekend, leading to strong holds on Monday.

Being a franchise film, better start was expected, and something around the Rs 10 crore mark would have put Son of Sardaar 2 in a safer space. The film now strongly relies on word of mouth, and it’s the reports on Friday Morning, that will decide its fate.

