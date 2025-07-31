Dhadak 2 Box Office Preview: Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri starrer run time, screen count, advance booking & opening day

After launching Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khattar with Dhadak in 2018, Karan Johar is set for Dhadak 2 with two upcoming talents – Siddhant Chaturvedi and Triptii Dimri. The romantic saga releases on August 1, 2025 and much like the first part is an intense love story set against the backdrop of music. The Shazia Iqbal directorial has been certified U/A by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) with an approved run time of 2 hours 26 minutes (146 minutes).

The film is seeing an all-India release by Zee Studios in consultation with Dharma Productions, and the partners have strategically opted for a restrained release on about 1000 screens. The release is planned more towards the urban markets, with the hope of a surge over the weekend based on audience feedback.

The advance bookings for Dhadak 2 opened on Wednesday evening, and the response has been on the expected lines. The film has sold about 15,000 tickets in the national chains as on Thursday at 7.00 PM and is headed for a closing in the vicinity of 25,000 tickets. The first day business of Dhadak 2 is expected to be in the range of Rs 3.75 crore to Rs 4.25 crore, and the hope is to capitalize from this start and grow over the weekend.

Dhadak 2 is a film relying on word of mouth of the audience, and if reports come in its favour, the romantic saga will be looking to show big spikes on Saturday and Sunday to consolidate with good results over the weekend. With romance being the flavour of the season, Dhadak 2 could spring a surprise if reports from the audience come in its favour.

The urban markets will dominate the business, but due to the romantic genre, it has scope of reaching the tier 2 centres too with right reports. All eyes on the first day business now. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!

