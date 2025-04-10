Rajinikanth sends special message to Ajith Kumar on Good Bad Ugly release before heading for Jailer 2 shoot; WATCH

Ajith Kumar’s much-awaited film Good Bad Ugly hit theaters with a bang on April 10, receiving positive responses from fans and moviegoers alike. Adding to the celebratory cheer, superstar Rajinikanth also joined in to extend his heartfelt wishes to Ajith Kumar on the film’s release day. As he was leaving Chennai to resume shooting for Jailer 2, Rajinikanth paused to speak to the media and fans.

Thalaivar conveyed his best wishes and said in Tamil, which loosely translated to, "Good Bad Ugly has released today. Congratulations to Ajith Kumar." Though brief, fans were thrilled to see Rajinikanth acknowledge the big day, making the release all the more special.

Recently, director Karthik Subbaraj also shared his thoughts on Good Bad Ugly, calling it a “fun and crazy masala entertainer”. He described the film as a treat for all Ajith Kumar fans and extended his congratulations to director Adhik Ravichandran and the entire team. He also wished them success, hoping the film would become a mass blockbuster.

He wrote on X, "#GoodBadUgly Is a Fun Crazy Masala Entertainer. A Treat for all #AjithKumar Sir Fans. Congrats @Adhikravi and the team and Best wishes for a Mass Blockbuster."

Composer of Good Bad Ugly GV Prakash Kumar further expressed his gratitude for the overwhelming response to the movie, especially the appreciation for its background score and music. He thanked everyone for their support and referred to the film as a blockbuster.

"Thank u for the amazing response for #GoodBadUgly and the terrific response for the BGM’s and music ….. Blockbuster, thank u alll," his note on X read.

Good Bad Ugly is a 2025 Tamil masala film directed by Adhik Ravichandran and produced by Mythri Movie Makers. Starring Ajith Kumar and Trisha Krishnan, the film follows AK, a crime boss forced back into violence after certain events in his life.

