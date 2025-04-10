Good Bad Ugly: Ajith Kumar’s Mankatha director Venkat Prabhu leaves message for actor; co-star Prasanna drops unseen PIC from sets
As Ajith Kumar’s Good Bad Ugly hits the theaters, the actor gets a shoutout from his co-star and former director.
Ajith Kumar is on a spree to success already, as his anticipated film Good Bad Ugly has hit the big screens. The movie has been receiving good responses from audiences. Amidst this, Ajith Kumar received some mighty shoutouts for his film. First up, his Good Bad Ugly co-star Prasanna dropped an unseen picture of the senior actor from the sets of GBU.
Check out the post here:
Reminiscing about his feelings on getting to work with AK, whom he considers his idol, Prasanna wrote, “Words could mean only little to express my happiness sharing screen space with my idol! Will cherish every moment spent with this ultimate gentleman. Love you #AjithKumar sir. Thank you for this. Thank you @Adhikravi. Here comes the King!#GoodBadUgly#GBU.”
That’s not all. Filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, who had worked with Ajith in the cult favorite film Mankatha, also wished the actor nothing less than a blockbuster success for his new project.
Take a look at the post here:
Sharing a picture each with the lead actors AK and Trisha Krishnan on his X account, Venkat Prabhu penned, “Wishing #GoodBadUgly a great blockbuster!! Best wishes na #Thala #AK @Adhikravi @gvprakash @trishtrashers @Prasanna_actor @iam_arjundas and the whole #GBUteam.”
Coming back to the film, Good Bad Ugly will be streaming on Netflix after completing the theatrical run. The film had opened to massive advance bookings across various states down South and now theaters have been flocked by fans attending its first-day, first-show.
ALSO READ: Kannappa: Vishnu Manchu, Akshay Kumar, Prabhas starrer delayed due to unfinished VFX; film gets a new release date