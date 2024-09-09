Vidaamuyarchi actor Ajith Kumar attends high profile wedding in Azerbaijan, his all white look steals the show

Ajith Kumar has been one of the most-loved stars in South cinema. The actor has an impeccable screen presence and his evergreen looks have swooned millions of his fans out there. Amid buzz for two of his special projects, the actor’s latest appearance at a high-profile wedding led many to believe it was from one of them.

Recently, a picture of Ajith Kumar has surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), wherein he is seen attending a high-profile wedding in Azerbaijan. The actor is seen posing with the family and friends of the hosts in a big group picture.

However, what grabbed attention was his all-white look. He was seen wearing a casual white shirt. His all-white beard and hair complemented his handsome look for the event. However, his picture has raised speculations about whether it is the look from either of his films Vidaamuyarchi or Good Bad Ugly.

Check out the picture here:

Coming to his work front, reports about Ajith teaming up with filmmaker Prashanth Neel have been abuzz for a long time. The rumors claimed that the two of them are planning to collaborate on a grand cinematic presentation for the audiences.

However, later on, Ajith’s manager clarified that these reports were baseless and there is not an iota of truth in them. While the actor did have a meeting with the director, however, it wasn’t for setting up plans for a film together anytime in the future.

While speaking to Hindustan Times, Ajith’s manager, Suresh Chandra, revealed, “These rumors have come online. It is not true. It's true that Ajith sir and Prashanth Neel met. They exchanged pleasantries and had the highest regard for each other but no film was discussed when they met. I would love to see Ajith with Prashanth sir but I don't see anything happening in the near future.”

Well speaking of Ajith’s upcoming films Vidaamuyarchi and Good Bad Ugly, both of them are expected to be massive entertainers.

Vidaamuyarchi, directed by Magizh Thirueni, stars Trisha Krishnan as the leading lady opposite him. On the other hand, it is directed by Adhik Ravichandran.

