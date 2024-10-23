‘I had one regret….’: Jayam Ravi opens up on not doing Kamal Haasan’s Thug Life

Jayam Ravi has been busy with the promotions of his upcoming film Brother. The actor who grabbed attention for turmoil in his personal life, is now anticipating his hard work to pay off well with his next release. And recently, the PS-I star spilled beans about finding inspiration in Kamal Haasan and also talked about the film he was supposed to do with Ulaganayagan.

Speaking with the media, Jayam Ravi recalled fond memories of working as an assistant director on the sets of Kamal Haasan’s 2001 release Aalavandhan. He expressed being a fanboy of the superstar and how just by seeing the latter, he felt inspired to do something in the same field.

Moreover, Jayam also spilled beans and revealed how he continues to regret losing out an opportunity to work with Kamal Haasan in a film. The actor mentioned that he was supposed to be a part of the senior actor’s next film Thug Life, but due to some reasons it did not materialize.

He narrated, “When I joined Aalavandhan as an AD, I just wanted to inspire things from Kamal Haasan sir. I had one regret that I was initially part of Thuglife. But I couldn't able to do the film due to some reason.”

For the unversed, it was back in July 2024 when the first reports of Jayam Ravi exiting Kamal Haasan starrer Thug Life made rounds. However, along with many other cast members, it was reported that the star also walked out of the project, due to reasons best known to him.

Advertisement

This move apparently added onto some delay in the processing of the film, as new casts were required to be selected.

Coming to his personal life, the actor left everyone surprised a few months back when he announced the ending of his marriage of 15 years with his wife Aarti. Jayam did not reveal any particular reason and urged everyone to respect his privacy.

However, things escalated when Goa-based singer Kenishaa Francis' name got highlighted as the possible reason behind the couple’s split. On the other hand, Aarti shocked everyone when she revealed that the decision to publicly announce their separation was made without her consent and knowledge.

ALSO READ: Actor Bala ties the knot for the third time with relative named Kokila amid ongoing controversy with ex-wife Amrutha Suresh