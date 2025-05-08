Rishab Shetty's Kantara Chapter 1 shoot halted after junior artiste drowns in river: Report

Trigger: The article contains a mention of an individual’s death.

The shoot of Rishab Shetty starrer Kantara: Chapter 1 has been hit by tragedy. A junior artist, MF Kapil, drowned during the film’s production schedule in Kollur, Karnataka. According to the India Today report, the incident occurred on Tuesday afternoon, halting the film’s progress and casting a shadow over the set.

Kapil, a budding actor from Kerala, had taken a break from the shoot when he went to swim in the Kollur Souparnika River. Witnesses say he was swept away by a strong current. The fire department and local authorities quickly launched a search operation. Unfortunately, his mortal remains were recovered from the river later that evening.

Police have registered a case at the Kollur station. An investigation is ongoing to determine the exact circumstances that led to the accident.

This incident adds to a growing list of setbacks for the Kantara: Chapter 1 team. Just weeks ago, a bus carrying junior artists overturned in Kollur. Fortunately, no injuries were reported. Before that, the crew faced severe weather that destroyed an expensive set. They were also questioned by forest officials for allegedly disrupting the local environment during filming.

Kantara: Chapter 1 is an upcoming period fantasy action film that serves as a prequel to the 2022 blockbuster Kantara. The story is set during the Kadamba dynasty of Banavasi. Rishab Shetty has taken on double duty for the project—he’s not only directing but also writing the screenplay.

The film is being produced on a grand scale by Hombale Films. Rishab Shetty is returning to play the lead. This time, he will portray a Naga Sadhu with extraordinary abilities.

Details about the rest of the cast have not been officially announced. However, the technical team features names. B. Ajaneesh Loknath is in charge of the music and background score. Arvind S. Kashyap will be handling the cinematography.

Rishab Shetty's Kantara: Chapter 1 will first be released in Kannada. The film will also be dubbed in several other languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English, to reach a wider audience. After its theatrical run, the movie will reportedly be available for streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know suffers from any kind of health-related issues, then please do not hesitate to seek immediate and professional medical help. There are several helplines available for the same; remember, you are not alone in the fight.

ALSO READ: Kantara Chapter 1: Is Mohanlal a part of Rishab Shetty starrer? Actor gives BIG update