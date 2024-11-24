Did Rashmika Mandanna just drop a hint on marriage with Vijay Deverakonda at Pushpa 2 launch after their VIRAL lunch date photo?
A photo of Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna has gone viral on social media, where the two can be seen enjoying a lunch date together.
Vijay Deverakonda and Rashmika Mandanna have always raised curiosity around their alleged secret relationship. Remember when Ranbir Kapoor seemingly confirmed Rashmika's relationship with Vijay on the Unstoppable with NBK chat show? Well, it looks like the cat is out of the bag. Today, at Pushpa 2's Kissik song launch, Mandanna was questioned if she would marry someone from the industry.
She candidly replied, "Everyone knows about it," and the crowd went berserk. Allu Arjun, DSP, and Sreeleela too couldn't hold their laughter as Rashmika hinted at her viral lunch date photo with Vijay Deverakonda.
Speculations about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's alleged relationship have been going around for a long time. It continues again, as fans decode their social media photos, clicked and posted from the same locations. Neither has confirmed the rumors, but their chemistry has always kept their fans curious.
SEE VIDEO
Interestingly, a few days ago, the Arjun Reddy actor confirmed he's in a relationship, and soon today, a photo of him enjoying lunch with Rashmika went viral on social media. The photo was secretly clicked from a distance while they enjoyed a lunch date.
What do you think about Rashmika Mandanna and Vijay Deverakonda's cute bonding? Let us know in the comment section below.
ALSO READ: Saira Banu BREAKS SILENCE on AR Rahman's link-up rumors with bassist Mohini Dey in new statement; reveals real reason behind their separation