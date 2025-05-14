Jolly O Gymkhana OTT release: When and where to watch Prabhudeva, Madonna Sebastian’s comedy film online

Jolly O Gymkhana is a Tamil black comedy film that hit the big screens on November 22, 2024. Directed by Sakthi Chidambaram, the movie performed well in theaters, thanks to Prabhudeva’s comic performance. If you missed it in cinemas, get ready to stream it online soon.

When and where to watch Jolly O Gymkhana

Advertisement

Jolly O Gymkhana will start streaming on Aha Video from May 15. Announcing the news on X, the OTT platform wrote, “They packed bags, snacks… and a dead body? Discover the most unexpected family journey in #JollyOGymkhana on aha! Watch #jollyogymkhana from May 15 on #aha.”

Take a look at the post below:

Official trailer and plot of Jolly O Gymkhana

Jolly O Gymkhana follows the story of Bhavani, who seeks forgiveness at a church before the narrative shifts to Meignanapuram, where her family runs a struggling biriyani hotel. After a bypass is constructed, their business suffers, leaving them in deep debt. Things escalate when local MLA Adaikalaraj refuses to pay for a catering order, resulting in Bhavani’s grandfather being brutally beaten and hospitalized.

In a twist of fate, Bhavani mistakenly receives money intended for a contract killer. At the same time, lawyer Poongundran, who is challenging Adaikalaraj’s illegal dealings, is murdered. Bhavani and her sisters hide his corpse to avoid suspicion, triggering a chaotic sequence of events as they attempt to use the body to gain access to a hidden Rs 10 crore account.

Advertisement

With help from reporter Kanniga and their quirky uncle Mappumama, Bhavani and her sisters outsmart the corrupt officials. What unfolds next is all yours to watch now!

Cast and crew of Jolly O Gymkhana

Jolly O Gymkhana stars Prabhudeva, Madonna Sebastian, Abirami, and Yogi Babu in key roles. The film is written and directed by Shakthi Chidambaram, with music composed by Ashwin Vinayagamoorthy. Lyrics are penned by M. Jegan Kaviraj and Shakthi Chidambaram. It is produced by Rajan and Neela, with E. Suresh Prabakar and T. Kathiravan serving as executive producers.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on upcoming OTT releases!

ALSO READ: Vaamana OTT release: Here's when and where to watch Dhanveerrah's Kannada action film online