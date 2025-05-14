Vaamana OTT release: Here's when and where to watch Dhanveerrah's Kannada action film online

Vaamana is a Kannada action film that hit the big screens on April 10, 2025. Directed by Shankar Raman S, the movie opened to mixed reactions from viewers in theaters. However, with its digital premiere, the makers have another chance to redeem themselves. So, if you haven’t watched this movie and want to stream it online, read on.

When and where to watch Vaamana

Vaamana has silently started streaming on Amazon Prime Video from this week. If you want to enjoy this movie from the comfort of your home, then watch it online on this platform anytime and anywhere.

Official trailer and plot of Vaamana

Vamana follows the story of Guna, a man haunted by betrayal and abandonment. Known as Vishwa to his mother, he hides strength behind silence. The film opens with his emergence in a city plagued by crime, where corrupt forces like Papanna and Karamlal dominate. With the police failing, Guna takes justice into his own hands. His violence is rooted in personal loss and a troubled past.

Guna’s relationship with his mother is central, as she vows not to see him until he rids the world of evil. He finds emotional grounding in Nandini, whose presence softens his otherwise brutal life.

A major turning point arrives with the death of Ravi, his closest ally. The real twist comes when Papanna is revealed to be connected to Guna by blood. A flashback exposes hidden truths about his family.

Cast and crew of Vaamana

Starring Dhanveerrah and Reeshma Nanaiah in the lead, Vaamana features an ensemble cast that includes Adithya Menon, Achyuth Kumar, Sampath Raj, Tara, Bhushan, Shivraj K R Pete, Avinash, Petrol Prasanna, and Cockroach Sudhi. Directed by Shankar Raman S. and produced by Chethan Gowda, the film promises a gripping storyline packed with intense action, supported by a musical score composed by Ajaneesh B. Loknath.

