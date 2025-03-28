Leg Piece OTT Release: When and where to watch Yogi Babu, Manikandan’s Tamil comedy drama online

The 2025 Tamil comedy-drama Leg Piece had an average run at the box office despite strong buzz and a stellar star cast. However, the film stood out for its perfectly balanced humor blended with drama, offering wholesome entertainment to viewers. Now, it is all set for its OTT release.

When and where to watch Leg Piece

The fun-filled comedy flick Leg Piece is set to win over audiences once again with its small-screen release. The movie is now available for streaming on Tentkotta.

Announcing the release, the platform shared an official post: “Non-stop laughter guaranteed! The ultimate fun-filled comedy gang on the way, #LegPiece streaming from this week on #Tentkotta.”

Check out the post here:

Official trailer and plot of Leg Piece

The storyline of Leg Piece follows four strangers whose lives unexpectedly intertwine due to a twist of fate. In a shocking turn of events, they all become millionaires overnight.

As they navigate their newfound wealth, the film humorously explores their struggles in adapting to a lifestyle far removed from their past, where they toiled in low-income jobs.

Just when everything seems to be settling into place, the climax takes an unexpected turn, revealing that their fortune was never real—leaving their hopes and dreams in disarray.

Advertisement

Cast and crew of Leg Piece

Leg Piece features an ensemble cast, including Yogi Babu, Manikandan, VTV Ganesh, Ravi Mariya, Mottai Rajendran, Karunakaran, and Ramesh Thilak, among others.

Directed by Srinath Alnath, the film's music is composed by Bjorn Surrao, adding to its entertaining appeal.