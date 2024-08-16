Jr NTR congratulates Rishab Shetty, KGF star Yash and Karthikeya 2 team for winning big at the 70th National Film Awards

Jr NTR recently extended his heartfelt congratulations to the winners of the 70th National Film Awards, which were announced on August 16, 2024. Taking to social media, the popular actor expressed his admiration for the filmmakers and artists whose work was recognized this year. The awards celebrated outstanding contributions to Indian cinema, with Aattam (The Play) winning Best Feature Film and Rishab Shetty receiving the Best Actor award for his exceptional performance in Kantara.

Jr NTR began by congratulating Rishab Shetty on his well-earned Best Actor award. He wrote on his X handle, "Congratulations to @shetty_rishab on your well-deserved Best Actor win for Kantara! Your mind-blowing performance is still giving me goosebumps...Also, congrats to the entire team of Kantara for winning the Best Popular Film award."

He went on to commend Prashanth Neel, Yash, and the entire team behind KGF: Chapter 2 for their win in the Best Kannada Film category. He wrote, "Kudos to Prashanth Neel, @TheNameIsYash, and the entire team of KGF2 for winning the National Award for the Best Kannada Film."

Further extending his congratulations, Jr NTR praised Chandoo Mondeti, Nikhil Siddhartha, and the team of Karthikeya 2 for winning the National Award for Best Telugu Film. He wrote, "Congratulations to Chandoo Mondeti, @actor_Nikhil, and the entire team of Karthikeya2 on winning the National Award for the Best Telugu Film. Also, my heartfelt congratulations to all the National Award winners across the nation for their well-deserved recognition."

The 70th National Film Awards not only celebrated individual talents but also highlighted the collaborative spirit of the Indian film industry. The winners will be honored in a ceremony to be held in October 2024, where President Droupadi Murmu will present the awards. The ceremony will also honor the recipient of the prestigious Dadasaheb Phalke Award.

At the 69th National Film Awards held last year, top honors went to Allu Arjun among others. Rocketry: The Nambi Effect was recognized as the Best Feature Film, and SS Rajamouli's RRR garnered six awards.

