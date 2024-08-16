Chiyaan Vikram feels 'blessed' after Ponniyin Selvan 1 wins Best Tamil Film award at 70th National Film Awards: 'Congratulations Mani Sir'

Chiyaan Vikram recently expressed heartfelt gratitude following the recognition of his film Ponniyin Selvan: Part I at the 70th National Film Awards. The awards, announced on August 16, 2024, honored the film with multiple accolades, including Best Tamil Film and Best Music Direction for the legendary A.R. Rahman.

Vikram, who played a pivotal role in the film as Aditya Karikalan, took to his social media handle on X to thank the film's director Mani Ratnam, the cast, and the crew for their collective efforts that contributed to the film's success.

He wrote, "Blessed that PS1 is crowned with national recognition propelled with the love of the audience. Tamil history, literature, culture & cinema marching triumphantly together from the past to the present!! Congratulations Mani Sir." Soon after he made the post, several fans took to the comments to congratulate him.

Check out the post below:

PS-1 was awarded the Best Tamil Film at the 70th National Film Awards. A.R. Rahman was recognized for his exceptional work in PS-1, winning the Best Music Direction (Background Score) award. Additionally, Ravi Varman received the Best Cinematography award for his contributions to the film featuring Chiyaan Vikram.

The 70th National Film Awards recognized outstanding achievements in Indian cinema, with Aattam (The Play) winning Best Feature Film. Rishab Shetty received the Best Actor award for his performance in Kantara, while Nithya Menen and Manasi Parekh shared the Best Actress award for Thiruchitrambalam and Kutch Express, respectively. AR Rahman was honored for Best Music Direction (Background Score) for Ponniyin Selvan: I, which also secured awards for Best Cinematography (Ravi Varman) and Best Sound Design (Anand Krishnamoorthi).

Additionally, Ponniyin Selvan: I was recognized as the Best Tamil Film, while Saudi Vellakka CC.225/2009 and KGF Chapter 2 won Best Malayalam and Best Kannada Film, respectively. Ponniyin Selvan: I and Kantara were among the most awarded films, with multiple wins across various categories.

