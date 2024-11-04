KA Worldwide Box Office Collections Extended 1st Weekend: Kiran Abbavaram's film bags HIT verdict on 4th day; grosses Rs 18 crore globally

Kiran Abbavaram, Nayan Sarika, and Tanvi Ram starrer Telugu movie KA is doing exceptional business at the box office. The small-budget movie directed by duo Sujith-Sandeep took full advantage of Diwali weekend and emerged a success in just 4 days of release.

KA Broke-Even In Opening Weekend, Grosses Rs 14 Crore In India

The period thriller drama opened with Rs 3.40 crore gross in Andhra Pradesh, coupled with Rs 35 lakh from the paid previews of Wednesday. The movie grossed Rs 2.90 crore and Rs 3.05 crore on Day 2 and Day 3, respectively, before recording its biggest day at the Tollywood box office on Day 4 (Sunday) of Rs 3.50 crore gross.

The total cume of KA in four days reached Rs 13.70 crore, including premiere shows at the Indian box office, with Rs 50 lakh coming from outside Andhra Pradesh.

The makers received a share of Rs 8.80 crore from the domestic markets only, which is very impressive considering its cost and face value. KA emerged as a clean Hit in its first weekend and is now running in profit.

KA Bags A Clean Hit Verdict In 4 Days Grossing Over Rs 18 Crore Worldwide; Eyeing A Blockbuster Theatrical Run

Besides its successful theatrical run domestically, KA is performing well in foreign markets, too. The Kiran Abbavaram starrer grossed over Rs 4.75 crore overseas, of which the makers get a share of Rs 2 crore. After its successful Diwali extended weekend, KA's worldwide gross collection currently stands at Rs 18.45 crore. The movie needed Rs 10 crore of shares to break even, which it attained in just four days of release.

Advertisement

KA bagged a clean Hit Verdict in its opening weekend itself. The movie is now eyeing for a Superhit/Blockbuster end at the box office in its full theatrical run.

Interestingly, both KA and Lucky Baskhar managed to attract crowds in cinemas, thanks to their quality content and positive reception among the audience. It will be interesting to see how they hold up in the coming days. Tamil movie Amaran is also doing wonders at the tollywood box office by being the crowd-favorite over the last weekend.

The Opening Weekend Gross Box Office Collections Of KA Are As Under

Day Gross Collections Share Wednesday Previews Rs 35 lakh Rs 22 lakh Thursday Rs 3.40 crore Rs 2.18 crore Friday Rs 2.90 crore Rs 1.90 crore Saturday Rs 3.05 crore Rs 2 crore Sunday Rs 3.50 crore Rs 2.25 crore Total Andhra Pradesh Gross Rs 13.20 crore Rs 8.55 crore ROI Rs 50 lakh Rs 25 lakh Total India Gross Rs 13.70 crore Rs 8.80 crore Overseas Rs 4.75 crore Rs 2 crore Total WW Gross Rs 18.45 crore Rs 10.80 crore

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates.

ALSO READ: Amaran Day 5 Box Office Trends: Sivakarthikeyan set to join Vijay, Ajith, Rajinikanth & Kamal Haasan in the 100 crore club