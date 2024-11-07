Shruti Haasan pens a heartwarming birthday wish for 'Pa' Kamal Haasan and it is too cute to miss

Kamal Haasan has turned a year older today. On the occasion of his 70th birthday, fans from across the globe are showering him with well wishes. Recently, his daughter, Shruti Haasan, also took to her social media handle to pen a heartwarming note for him.

The actress wrote on her X handle, "Happy birthday pa @ikamalhaasan You’re a rare gem and walking by your side is one of my favorite things to do in life - to many more birthdays and watching all your magical dreams come to life .. love you so much pa."

Along with the note, Shruti Haasan shared a monochrome picture with her father with their backs to the camera. The photo is taken at a gym. While Kamal Haasan looks more relaxed in a tracksuit, his daughter can be seen walking beside him in a fuzzy jacket teamed with a shoulder bag.

Kamal Haasan starrer Uttama Villain director also took to his social media handle X to wish the actor on his 70th birthday. He wrote, "What a colossal journey of guts & glory, ingenuity & innovation, triumphs, trials, & turnarounds. Happy birthday to Shri. Kamal Haasan." Along with the post, the filmmaker shared a photo with the Thug Life actor from the sets of their film.

On the work front, Kamal Haasan is gearing for the release of his upcoming film with Mani Ratnam titled Thug Life. Last year on the occasion of the actor's birthday, the makers unveiled the title of the movie. This time, they have planned an exciting treat for his fans.

Thug Life makers have announced that they will unveil the "release date reveal teaser" at 11 AM in honor of Kamal Haasan's birthday.

Apart from Kamal Haasan, the star cast of Thug Life includes Silambarasan TR, Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami and others in prominent roles.

