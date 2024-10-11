Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa’s bail plea in Renuka Swamy murder case reserved until THIS day

Trigger Warning: This article contains information about an individual's death, which might be triggering for some readers.

A Bengaluru court has reportedly reserved its order on Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa’s bail plea until October 14. According to Times Now, the order on the bail request of the Renuka Swamy murder case's primary accused and his partner Pavithra Gowda would be issued on the same day. Dashan's senior counsel, C.V. Nagesh, and Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) Prasanna Kumar, representing the prosecution, completed their arguments and counterarguments in the case.

As per the report, Darshan's counsel alleged that the eyewitness in the fan's murder case was placed by the police. He stated that the tower positions and IP addresses of the accused might be tampered with and that they have no sanctity because the tower location covers a 25-mile radius.

"I am not placing the arguments for acquittal of the accused, Darshan. I am placing arguments to get bail for him in the case," the counsel stated.

He stated that the investigation into the case was flawed and suspicious and that the court's conclusion should not be based on tower positions.

He also claimed that Darshan was unaware of Renuka Swamy until June 5, when Pavithra Gowda stopped talking to him because he was on a trip with his wife to a faraway place.

"When Pavithra Gowda was not talking to Darshan, how could he know about Renuka Swamy?" Darshan's counsel stated as per Times Now.

On the other hand, SPP Prasanna Kumar stated, while presenting counterarguments regarding the delay in recording statements, that 76-79 witnesses worked at the shed, and their mobile tower location and call details, as well as those of the accused, were tracked to the shed in Pattanagere where the crime took place.

Darshan and Pavithra Gowda had arrived in a black Scorpio at the shed. According to the report, the Kannada actor had earlier confessed in a statement of kicking his fan Renuka Swamy in the chest and private areas.

SPP objected to the claim that the defendants were Darshan associates and that the call data should not be regarded as evidence. He stated that the Supreme Court has referred to the relevance of the call logs, which cannot be just left undermined.

