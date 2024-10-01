Court adjourns hearing of bail plea of Darshan Thoogudeepa and others accused in Renuka Swamy case till October 4

Trigger Warning: This article contains information about an individual's death, which might be triggering for some readers.

While reports about the possibility of Darshan Thoogudeepa getting relief in the Renuka Swamy case were all over the internet, a court on September 30 adjourned the hearing of a bail plea filed by him. Along with the jailed Kannada actor, the hearing of his rumored girlfriend and actress Pavithra Gowda and others accused of murder was also adjourned.

Advocate Sunil Kumar, who represented Darshan Thoogudeepa at the hearing held at the 57th Additional City Civil and Sessions Court, requested time to present his arguments. The lawyer cited objections by the special public prosecutor and explained to the court that a senior advocate on Darshan’s legal team was unavailable because of personal reasons.

Reacting to his plea, Justice Jaishankar granted Darshan’s legal team’s request and postponed the hearing until October 4. Additionally, the court adjourned the hearing of the rest of the accused in the case to the same date. After spending 100 days in judicial custody, the murder-accused actor filed for a fresh bail application on September 4, but the case has seen several adjournments since. Meanwhile, it is pertinent to mention that the court had previously released three accused in the Renuka Swamy case and even dropped murder charges on them.

For the unversed, Darshan Thoogudeepa was arrested on June 11 in connection to the brutal murder of his fan, Renuka Swamy. As per reports, the victim made derogatory comments against Pavithra Gowda.

Renuka Swamy had even accused Gowda of being the other woman responsible for Darshan's bad married life. This instigated the actor to take revenge on Renuka Swamy. Apart from the duo, 15 others were also arrested in connection to the murder case. As per a report in Hindustan Times, the police said that Renuka Swamy was lured to a farmhouse under the guise of meeting Darshan. It was there that the victim was tortured and murdered.

Disclaimer: If you or anyone you know is suffering from any kind of sexual, physical, or emotional abuse, do not hesitate to seek help. Several helplines are available; remember you are not alone in this fight.

