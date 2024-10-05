Renuka Swamy Case: Court adjourns jailed actor Darshan's bail plea hearing; counsel accuses police of fabricating evidence

Trigger Warning: This article contains information about an individual's death, which might trigger some readers.

Darshan Thoogudeepa has been serving his judicial custody since June after he was arrested in connection with the brutal murder of his apparent fan Renuka Swamy. In the latest developments in the case, the actor filed for bail petition after spending 100 days in jail. However, the court adjourned his bail plea hearing till October 4 but as per a report in Oneindia, the court again postponed the hearing till October 5.

Further, the report suggests that the senior counsel C.V. Nagesh, representing Darshan, claimed that the police had fabricated evidence against his client. He criticized the investigation and compared it to a fictional narrative from Arabian Nights. C.V. Nagesh argued that a media trial had heavily influenced the case. Moreover, he said that the injury marks on Renuka Swamy's body were dog bites rather than an assault by Darshan.

The counsel claimed that the police failed to follow proper procedures in collecting evidence from the crime scene. Additionally, Nagesh submitted the SC rulings to support his claim that the evidence recovery process was not as per the prescribed guidelines.

In a separate report by mathrubhumi.com, Darshan Thoogudeepa claimed to be haunted in jail by Renuka Swamy's spirit. The jailed actor has also discussed the matter with authorities that it is becoming difficult for him to cope with the situation as he is alone in his cell. Darshan complained of sleepless nights because of the fear. Further, sources stated they have heard Darshan shouting and screaming while sleeping in the wee hours.

Darshan Thoogudeepa reportedly will request the authorities through his lawyers to shift him back to Parappana’s Agrahara Central jail if the court extends his judicial custody on Saturday. It is pertinent to mention that the murder-accused actor was transferred to Bellary Jail over alleged VIP treatment in prison. Following this, an investigation revealed evidence to support the allegations and confirmed that the prison officials cooperated in the act.

