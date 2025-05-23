OPINION: Was Deepika Padukone justified in demanding Rs 40 crore for Prabhas’ Spirit, and how it could've been resolved?

Deepika Padukone recently made headlines with her exit from the Prabhas-starrer Spirit, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. According to sources, the actress left the project after demanding a remuneration of Rs 40 crore, while the producers and director were only willing to offer Rs 20 crore.

Additionally, it is speculated that Deepika requested a professional shooting schedule. Amid these negotiations, the makers reportedly wanted her to learn Telugu for the film, which she declined. Was it the right decision for the actress to walk away, or could a better agreement have been reached?

Deepika Padukone walks out of Spirit

Spirit, starring Prabhas in the lead role, has been in development for quite some time and continues to generate buzz. With Prabhas confirmed to portray an intense, angry young cop, the rest of the cast remains under wraps.

Over time, several names have been linked to the project, with Bollywood stars like Saif Ali Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Deepika Padukone being mentioned most frequently. However, due to unsuccessful negotiations, all three reportedly stepped away from the film—despite it being one of the most anticipated ventures in South Indian cinema.

According to sources, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan were both approached to star together in Spirit. However, the makers reportedly declined to meet the remuneration they had quoted, leading the Bollywood couple to opt out of the project.

Subsequently, it was confirmed that Deepika Padukone had come on board to play the female lead, marking her second collaboration with Prabhas after Kalki 2898 AD. Deepika was said to be impressed by the narration and the significance of her character in the story, which influenced her decision to accept the role.

However, just days after her inclusion in the project, Deepika Padukone reportedly decided to walk away from Spirit after her demands weren’t met. While the actress had quoted a remuneration of Rs 40 crores, the producers and director Sandeep Reddy Vanga were reportedly willing to offer only Rs 20 crores.

In addition, as a new mother, Deepika had requested a well-structured shooting schedule to allow her time to care for her child. Unfortunately, the makers and the actress were unable to reach a mutual agreement on this matter, for reasons that remain undisclosed.

Moreover, director Sandeep Reddy Vanga had reportedly wanted Deepika Padukone to dub for herself and learn Telugu for the role. However, sources suggest that the actress was not inclined to do so, which further contributed to the breakdown in negotiations.

With these factors leading to her exit, one wonders—could the makers have worked out a better deal and found a middle ground to retain the actress for this highly anticipated project?

Could the makers of Spirit have worked out a better deal?

While the makers of Spirit managed to take negotiations fairly far, could the situation have been handled better? Quite possibly—yes.

Given the potential negative PR surrounding the fallout, the producers might have considered meeting Deepika Padukone’s remuneration demands. As one of the most influential actresses in Indian cinema, Deepika brings not only star power but also credibility and a dedicated fan base. Recognizing the impact she could have had on the film, both creatively and commercially, it might have been worthwhile to reach a compromise that honored her stature and requirements.

An actress of such caliber and prominence demanding a substantial pay linked to her star power is only natural, especially considering her current status in the industry. Regarding her personal life, it is only fair to provide her with a proper schedule.

In such a sensitive case, the middlemen could have been avoided for smoother negotiations. Additionally, the makers’ demand for her to learn Telugu could have been addressed by providing her with enough time and support to develop the language in time for the shoot and dubbing.

While details about the film are still in the early stages, reports suggest that the makers are eyeing young sensation Rukmini Vasanth to play the leading lady opposite Prabhas, though nothing has been confirmed yet.

