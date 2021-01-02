Keerthy Suresh shares photo with Vidya Balan on her birthday; Wishes her a beautiful year

Keerthy Suresh took to her Instagram stories and shared a photo with Bollywood actress Vidya Balan while wishing her a happy birthday.

On the birthday of popular actress Vidya Balan, South star Keerthy Suresh shared a photo with her and wished her a beautiful year. Keerthy took to her Instagram stories and shared her birthday wishes. Social media is filled with birthday wishes for the Shakuntala Devi actress as fans and celebrities are sharing their heart felt birthday wishes and photos of the actress is all over the internet.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Keerthy Suresh has a lot of films in her pipeline including Good Luck Sakhi, Annaatthe, Miss India. Directed by critically acclaimed filmmaker Nagesh Kukunoor, Good Luck Sakhi is a rom-com, which is expected to be the first release of Keerthy Suresh after theatres reopen. Annaatthe, on the other hand, is directed by Siruthai Siva, and it has Rajinikanth as the lead actor. The film also stars Nayanthara, Khushbu Sundar and Meena as leading ladies. Recently, she joined the sets of the film in Hyderabad before the shooting process was brought to a halt after four crew members tested positive for COVID 19.

Media reports suggest that she will be seen playing the leading lady in Prabhas’ upcoming film Adipurush and she will be seen playing Goddess Sita. While some reports suggest that Kiara Advani is playing the role, an official update on the same is still awaited. It was announced by the makers of Mahesh Babu’s upcoming film Sarkaru Vaari Patta that Keerthy Suresh will be playing the female lead.

Credits :Instagram

