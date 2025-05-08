‘People had already...’: Wamiqa Gabbi finally BREAKS SILENCE on debacle of Baby John co-starring Varun Dhawan

Wamiqa Gabbi is currently looking forward to the release of Bhool Chuk Maaf. She was last seen in Varun Dhawan’s Baby John, which, despite anticipation, couldn’t perform well at the box office. Despite the commercial setback, the actress became a social media sensation. Nonetheless, accepting the film’s debacle, Gabbi broke her silence on the polarized reception of Baby John after its release.

During a recent conversation with The Times of India, Wamiqa Gabbi recently addressed the failure of her last film, Baby John. She stated that she and the entire team "did their best". While Wamiqa noted that many liked the film, she admitted that not many people resonated with it.

The Jab We Met actress went on to articulate her belief, acknowledging that the remake aspect could also be one of the reasons working against the movie’s box office collection. “I also think it was a remake, and people had already watched the original," she said.

Nonetheless, the actress remains grateful for the experience of working in the action entertainer and meeting producer Atlee.

She expressed her delight at working with Varun Dhawan, Jackie Shroff, Keerthy Suresh and also made a special mention of Zara Zyanna. She admitted to having a great time and meeting great people. "I’m so glad that I got to experience all of that, and learn so much, and do action. It was so nice," Gabbi further added.

Directed by Kalees, Baby John was the remake of Atlee’s Tamil hit film, Theri. Released last year in December, the film tanked at the box office. According to Pinkvilla’s box-office analysis, the film earned Rs 37 crore net in India and Rs 59 crore globally.

Going further, Wamiqa is currently looking forward to the release of her next comedy caper, Bhool Chuk Maaf, alongside Rajkummar Rao. Directed by Karan Sharma, the film also features Sanjay Mishra, Seema Pahwa, Zakir Hussain, Raghubir Yadav, Ishtiyak Khan, and Anubha Fatehpuria in key roles.



Backed by Dinesh Vijan’s Maddock Films, the film was earlier set to release tomorrow, i.e. May 9 on big screens. However, the makers pushed its release to May 16. It will directly release on Amazon Prime Video now.

