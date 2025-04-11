When Keerthy Suresh was considered ‘unlucky’ by filmmakers after her film Idhu Enna Maayum tanked

Keerthy Suresh has established herself as a pan-Indian star in a very short period of time. The actress has worked in films across regional boundaries and enjoys a fanbase like no other. However, considering her popularity, there was a time when the Baby John actress was tagged as unlucky in the film industry.

Advertisement

To put things in perspective, the diva earned this title after her Tamil debut film, Idhu Enna Maayum, flopped upon release. Thereafter, she appeared in several other Kollywood films, but none of them were successful.

This resulted in her earning the title of an unlucky actress from many filmmakers and producers. Such a label left a lasting impact on her since, in 2017, she was ready to turn down Nag Ashwin’s film Mahanati, which was a turning point in her career and a major blockbuster.

Addressing that part of her career, Keerthy, in one of her interviews with Galatta India, had said, “When Nagi narrated the story, I refused to take up the project. The producers were thrilled at the idea of me playing Savitri Amma, but I was terrified. I thought, ‘What if I ruin it? What if people say I destroyed the legacy of such a legend?’ The fear of failing overshadowed everything else.”

Advertisement

While many people were surprised by her initial decision, Keerthy added that it was only because of her unnerving fear about the title of ‘unlucky’ for which she had refused the film in the first go.

She added, finally doing it only after Nag Ashwin showed immense confidence in her. Keerthy said, “I worried about how her fans might react. What if they disliked how her story was portrayed? I couldn’t see anything positive at the time. But what ultimately convinced me was Nagi’s unwavering trust in my ability, which exceeded the trust I had in myself.”

Well, there is no doubt that the film Mahanati went on to become a great blockbuster at the box office, and even today, it remains one of her career’s best performances so far.

Fast-forward to now: Keerthy has some exciting films in the pipeline, including Revolver Rita, Kannivedi, and an untitled project in which she is said to be sharing screen space with Ranbir Kapoor.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Trisha Krishnan calls out ‘anonymous cowardice’, slams trolls for spreading negativity about her online