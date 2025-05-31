Chhaava director Laxman Utekar SLAMS Anurag Kashyap’s 'cinema is dying' remark with stirring reality check: ‘Unki sensibility…’

Famous filmmaker and actor Anurag Kashyap has given several good films to the industry. He was recently in the news for his remark on the industry. He told The Hindu that he has left Mumbai and he wants to stay away from the ‘toxic’ film industry. He also added that the cinema now is dying. Now, Chhaava director Laxman Utekar hit back at his remarks and claimed that he doesn’t have the sensibility to accept audiences’ tastes.

In an interview with Mama’s Couch, Laxman Utekar criticized Anurag Kashyap and shared that he is wrong in saying that audiences don't have the sensibility to accept his film. He further added, “Balki unki sensibility nahi hai audience ka taste accept karne ki.”

The Chhaava director further gave examples of films’s record breaking collections of 700-800 crore that doesn’t signify cinema is dying. He asked Anurag to take a look at the box office collection of Bahubali, RRR, Pushpa and even his film Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal in the lead role.

Laxman said the filmmaker should change his sensibility as he is stuck in the same place. He also talked about it in detail and admitted that in today’s time audiences have more knowledge about films and are more updated as they have cinema in their phones.

He further revealed that every three years cinema changes and now as filmmakers they have to update themselves as well. They cannot be stuck in the past blaming the audiences for not having sensibility.

Earlier, in a conversation with The Hindu, Anurag Kashyap opened up on moving away from Mumbai to distance himself from the industry. He called it 'toxic' and cited the loss of creativity and rising pressure from unrealistic expectations.

Now, in the same interview, Laxman Utekar opened up about it and asked Anurag to leave if he wants to as nobody is forcing him to stay. He added that one can make films if they are creatively happy, and cannot put their heart in it if being forced.

