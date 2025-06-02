Did Dhanush just take a dig at Nayanthara? Says 'You can spread as many rumors as you want…'

Dhanush is all set to hit the big screens with his upcoming movie Kuberaa, slated to release on June 20, 2025. Recently, the actor appeared in his simplistic style for the film’s audio launch and seemingly took a dig at Nayanthara.

In his speech, the actor said, “You can spread as many rumours as you want about me, spread any negative news about me. Each time a movie of mine releases, there’s a negative campaign against me one and a half months before that. But you won’t be able to do anything as my fans are my strong pillars of support.”

He highlighted that his fans have been with him for 23 years, and they are “his friends”. The Vaathi star highlighted that it would be foolish to even think that spreading false rumors could destroy him.

He continued, “No matter who you are, life turns out based on how you think. What should come to you will come to you and no one can take that away from you. Be happy. Happiness is a choice, and it’s inside you.”

Dhanush underlined that there was a time in his life when he struggled to get even one meal a day, and now, he is in a good state. The Gray Man fame revealed how he has never looked for happiness outside, and the only thing that matters to him in life is being happy and peaceful.

For those who are unaware, Dhanush and Nayanthara hit the headlines after the former issued a legal notice against her. The notice was issued in accordance with her documentary, including the visuals from Naanum Rowdy Dhaan, which was bankrolled by the Captain Miller actor.

However, the legal notice became quite a controversy when Nayanthara herself penned an official statement against the actor, slamming him and making it a public feud.

Dhanush’s upcoming film Kuberaa is a social thriller, directed by Sekhar Kammula. The film features Nagarjuna Akkineni as the co-lead with Rashmika Mandanna and Jim Sarbh in supporting roles.

Furthermore, the actor recently announced that his much-awaited sequel venture, Vada Chennai 2, would begin next year.

