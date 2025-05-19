Did Costao star Nawazuddin Siddiqui take a dig at ‘so-called commercial films’ while praising Anurag Kashyap, Payal Kapadia?

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who was recently seen in Costao, never fails to speak his heart out. He never shies away from spilling the truth. Now, he opened up on how ‘small filmmakers’ like Anurag Kashyap, Payal Kapadia, and Neeraj Ghaywan are making the nation proud as their films are being shown at international film festivals. The actor further compared them to ‘so-called commercial films.’

In an interview with PTI, Nawazuddin Siddiqui talked about how independent films and directors bring glory to the nation. However, he shared that they don't get support after returning from film festivals.

The Costao actor revealed that if such films are supported, a lot can happen, but instead they get dismissed as festival films. He shared how such movies get limited release and even the makers don’t get any support despite bringing fame to India.

According to Nawazuddin, Bollywood films are seen by Western audiences only when they are featured in film festivals. He shared how Payal Kapadia and Neeraj Ghaywan's movies are creating an identity for Indians by going more local and more global.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui talked about how films these days don’t cast real characters and Indian movies that gain recognition globally are because of showing things in ‘real’ ways. He added, “The big films, the so-called commercial films, I am sorry, they still have not been able to crack that market, but these small filmmakers have already done that.”

The actor also opened up on the 2013 film The Lunchbox and the name they made in the international market. He added, “These filmmakers, they may be small because of their budget, but they are big filmmakers because of their minds. And these independent filmmakers bring glory to India, and they will keep doing that.”

Nawazuddin emphasized the global recognition of filmmakers like Anurag Kashyap, Payal Kapadia, and Ritesh Batra at international film festivals, contrasting it with the relatively lower international awareness of mainstream Bollywood directors.

“These people perhaps don't know the big Bollywood directors here, but they know about Anurag Kashyap and today, they know about Payal Kapadia or Ritesh Batra,” he shared.

He noted that he has often worked in indie films for little or no pay, driven by his passion for meaningful cinema. While acknowledging the importance of balancing commercial projects for financial stability, Siddiqui expressed that indie films provide artistic fulfillment, aligning with the kind of work that originally inspired him to pursue acting.

