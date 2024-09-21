Malayalam actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma passes away at 79 after long battle with stage 4 cancer

Trigger Warning: This particular article contains information regarding the death of an individual which might be triggering for some readers.

In a shocking turn of events, Malayalam actress Kaviyoor Ponnamma passed away at a private hospital in Kochi on Friday (September 20). As per reports, the popular veteran actress had been battling cancer. Kaviyoor Ponnamma breathed her last at the age of 79.

Kaviyoor Ponnamma was married to late filmmaker Mani Swami. The couple is now survived by their daughter Bindu, who is married to a professor at the University of Michigan in the US.

Born on September 10, 1945, Kaviyoor Ponnamma had an illustrious career that spanned over 7 decades. The actress has appeared in more than 700 films, known mostly for playing mother roles on screen. For her exceptional performances in several iconic roles, Ponnamma bagged the Kerala State Awards not once but 4 times in her career.

The late Malayalam actress has shared the silver screen with actors like Mohanlal, Mammootty, and Prem Naseer. Interestingly, she has played mother to Mohanlal in more than 50 films, as per a report in Manorama. Ponnamma started her career as a singer and was first approached by music director Devarajan to sing for plays when she was just 12. She eventually took up acting in the theater and went on to become one of the leading actresses of Kerala People’s Arts Club (KPAC). She debuted in cinema at the age of 14 and is known for her roles in Asuravithu, Velutha Kathrina, Cross Belt, and Nellu, among others.

As soon as the news of the Malayalam actress’ passing surfaced, high-profile people like Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan paid condolences to Kaviyoor Ponnamma. Taking to his official X account, he wrote, “An important chapter in Malayalam cinema comes to a close with the passing of Kaviyoor Ponnamma, who embodied the essence of motherhood on screen for decades. Her effortless portrayals of Malayali women have left an indelible mark on our collective memory. Heartfelt condolences to the family, friends and all those who cherish Malayalam cinema."

Apart from CM, actors like Prithviraj Sukumaran also paid their heartfelt condolences to the legendary actor of the Malayalam Industry by sharing a picture of her.

