Meet 11-year-old Super Singer Junior winner Gayathri who won Rs 60 lakh villa and her father played music at temples

Super Singer Junior Season 10 wrapped up the competition recently with 11-year-old Gayathri bagging the winner title. As the young girl made history, Kamal Haasan and AR Rahman presented the trophy and awarded her a villa worth Rs 60 lakh.

The Tamil celebrities presented the keys to her villa themselves, with Vijay TV unveiling the celebratory moments through their social media handle. With the series of pictures, the handle penned, “And the title goes to… OUR WINNER.#Gayathri.”

Gayathri presented with Super Singer Junior 10 winner title

As she bagged the trophy, Gayathri became emotional and said, “I still can’t believe this moment is real. This victory belongs to my parents, my mentors, and everyone who supported me. I’ve learned so much during this journey, and this platform has given me memories that will last a lifetime.”

Interestingly, Gayathri hails from a family of musicians with her father used to playing music at temples. Her forefathers, tracing back to six generations in her family, are said to be musically inclined.

With Gayathri bagging the winner title, contestant Nasreen, another 11-year-old girl, was announced as the first runner-up. She was also awarded a cash prize of Rs 10 lakh as the 2nd runner-up; Aadya and Sarasruthi were given Rs 5 lakh each. Another finalist, Lynet, also received a cash prize of Rs 3 lakh.

While the internet was mostly filled with celebratory words for Gayathri, some netizens were also saddened by the results and mostly favored contestant Sarasruthi to have won.

Super Singer Junior Season 10 has been running on Vijay Television from November 16, 2024, and concluded on May 25, 2025. Starting off the reality show with 21 contestants, the programme featured children between 6 and 15 exhibiting their skills in singing.

Apart from Vijay TV, the show is available for streaming on the OTT platform, JioHotstar.

With anchors like Ma Ka Pa Anand, Priyanka Deshpande, Angelin, and Lakshmi Priya (post Priyanka’s exit) hosting the show this season, the panel of judges included veteran playback singers KS Chithra, Mano, and music composer D Imman.

Making the finale night a memorable occasion, Kamal Haasan, who had arrived for promotions of his film Thug Life, sang the song Kanmani Anbodu (Gunaa) and Jinguachaa (Thug Life) with 5-year-old Sri Varshini at the event.

Coming to Thug Life, the upcoming film is a gangster action venture featuring Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR in the lead roles. The film, directed by Mani Ratnam, features the tale of Rangaraya Sakthivel Naicker, a gangster who adopts a young boy, Amaran, from Mumbai, indicating their destinies to be intertwined.

Years later, the now ageing gangster is presumed to be dead, with suspicions leading to his foster son. Filled with rage, Sakthivel seeks vengeance upon his adopted son, taking the film down a rabbit hole of conflict.

Aside from Haasan and STR, the film has Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, and more in key roles. The film is slated to release in theaters on June 5, 2025.

