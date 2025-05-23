AR Rahman on his colleagues Harris and Sai Abhyankkar as competition: ‘If we do fewer films…’

AR Rahman was recently seen in a chat with director KS Ravikumar for Thug Life, slated to release on June 5, 2025. Ahead of the film’s release, the musician was asked whether he considers musicians like Anirudh Ravichander and Sai Abhyankkar as competition.

In response, AR Rahman spoke to Behindwoods TV and said, “No, I am actually very happy about it. If we do fewer films, we can create songs that are higher in quality. When musicians like Harris Jayaraj, Anirudh Ravichander, and Sai Abhyankkar come forward, I get more time to compose. I can live my life better.”

In addition to AR Rahman’s response, Kamal Haasan emphasized that creative people need contemporary competition for artistic growth. He added that this is essential for an artist’s progress and noted that AR Rahman himself has drawn significant influence from past musicians.

For those unaware, musicians like Harris Jayaraj, Anirudh Ravichander, and the latest sensation, Sai Abhyankkar, have collaborated with AR Rahman in recent times.

Coming to AR Rahman’s work front, the musician is set to hit the big screens with the film Thug Life. The gangster action film tells the story of Rangaraaya Sakthivel Nayakar, a mafia head who adopts a young boy, Amaran, and raises him as his own.

As Sakthivel grows older, he appoints Amaran as his right-hand man. However, when Sakthivel is presumed dead, he makes a dramatic return seeking revenge, suspecting his foster son to be behind it, sparking a deadly game of betrayal and survival.

The Mani Ratnam directorial is co-written by him and Kamal Haasan. Featuring veteran actors Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR as co-leads, the film also boasts an ensemble cast including Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, Nassar, and many others in key roles.

As the release date approaches, the makers are planning an audio launch event featuring a live performance by AR Rahman. Looking ahead, the musician has several projects lined up, including Tere Ishk Mein, Peddi, Genie, and more.

