STR on grabbing Kamal Haasan’s neck in Thug Life: ‘Was confused whether it hurt him’

Kamal Haasan and Silambarasan TR starrer Thug Life is slated to hit the big screens on June 5, 2025. As the movie is inching closer to release, Simbu appeared at the audio launch, where he talked about a particular scene– grabbing Kamal Haasan’s neck.

In the scene, which was also used in the trailer, Silambarasan was seen grabbing the veteran star in a choking hold. Recalling the scene, STR revealed how director Mani Ratnam was the one who asked him to do it tightly.

The director had advised him to do it tightly as it was clearly visible on screen and needed to feel authentic. Continuing his conversation, the actor said, “When I grabbed his neck tightly, Kamal sir gave a terrible reaction. I was confused whether it hurt him or if he was just performing. I didn't know what to do, if I didn't do it properly, Mani sir would say cut, and if I continued and it was actually hurting him, Kamal Haasan would scold me. But when I smoothened the grip later, the shot turned out well.”

Concluding, Simbu apologized to Kamal Haasan for catching him off guard and joked that director Mani Ratnam is the one to be blamed.

Talking at the audio launch, Simbu expressed his admiration towards Mani Ratnam. The actor underlined that when most producers or directors were not calling him for work, he offered him Thug Life.

Coming to film, Thug Life is an upcoming gangster actioner featuring the tale of Rangaraya Sakthivel Naicker. He is a gangster who adopts a young boy, Amaran, citing how their destinies are intertwined.

Raising him as his own, Sakthivel sees Amaran as his successor. However, the former is presumed to be dead at a moment, with suspicions leading to his foster son being the conspirator.

Making a return, Sakthivel is hell-bent on revenge, shaping the rest of the movie to be a game of death venture. With Haasan and STR in the lead, Thug Life has Trisha Krishnan, Abhirami, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Ashok Selvan, Joju George, and more in key roles.

