Meet actor who wants to quit acting at 35, left engineering to pursue fashion design, and has worked with Dhanush

Meet a young, dynamic, and beautiful actress who has worked with superstar Dhanush and will be sharing the screen with the legendary actor Rajinikanth in a much-awaited Tamil movie. This actress once said that she wants to leave showbiz at the age of 35 and focus entirely on traveling. Yes, we are talking about the talented actress Dushara Vijayan. In this article, we will talk about the Raayan actress and learn about her personal and professional life.

Who is Dushara Vijayan?

Dushara Vijayan was born on October 14, 1997, in Dindigul, Tamil Nadu. It is pertinent to mention that the actor's father K. Vijayan is a prominent member of the Dindugul DMK party. Talking about education, Dushara Vijayan first enrolled herself in engineering but later left it to pursue fashion design at the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT).

The actress pursued a Bachelor of Design course in the reputed institution as per a report in Starsunfolded. It was during her graduation days that the actress started modeling and eventually made her way into the South film industry.

Dushara Vijayan’s filmography

In 2019, Dushara Vijayan made her debut in the film industry with the Tamil film Bodhai Yeri Budhi Maari. Directed by Chandru KR, the thriller drama also features Pradaini Surva, Meera Mitun, and Lizzie Antony among others.

However, Dushara Vijayan's breakthrough came with Sarpatta Parambarai in 2021 where she played a feisty woman from the 1970s in Madras. According to several reports, the director of the film, Pa. Ranjith, discovered her after seeing her picture on Twitter. After this, he called her for an audition.

Despite initially refusing her, Ranjith later chose the actress for the role. To prepare for the film and her character, she learned the North Chennai dialect. Sarpatta Parambarai opened to positive reviews, with Dushara's performance garnering widespread appreciation.

Following this, Vijayan appeared in Anbulla Ghilli in 2022 alongside Maithreya Rajasekar and Soori. The film is based on a dog who navigates through several challenges and experiences with his owner as both of them attempt to win the hearts of their lovers.

The same year, Dushara Vijayan once again collaborated with director Pa. Ranjith for his romantic drama Natchathiram Nagargiradhu. Later, the actress appeared in Vasanthabalan's thriller Aneethi opposite Arjun Das in 2023. Dushara Vijayan made heads turn and received a lot of appreciation for her convincing portrayal in Dhanush’s film Raayan which also marked her second directorial. The actress played the role of Durga in the 2024 released movie.

Up next, Dushara Vijayan will be seen in a pivotal role in the much-awaited and highly anticipated Rajinikanth’s film Vettaiyan. The stunning actress will be essaying the role of a teacher named Saranya in the cop film. Directed by TJ Gnanavel, Vettaiyan also stars Amitabh Bachchan and Fahadh Faasil as central characters, and the movie will hit theaters on October 10, 2024.

When Dushara Vijayan said she will quit acting by 35 years of age

Earlier this year, Dushara Vijayan surprised all her fans as she revealed in an interview that she wants to quit acting when she turns 35. During the promotion of Raayan, the actress in an interview with Chennai Times said, "I will quit cinema when I turn 35 and after that, I will go to see places in the world’. She also claimed, ‘I am not saying I will never return to acting but beyond 35, I will entirely focus on making sure that there are no countries I haven’t traveled to."

