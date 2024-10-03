Over the last 3 years, the Allu Arjun led-Pushpa 2: The Rule directed by Sukumar is among the most anticipated films of Indian Cinema. The shoot of this ambitious action saga is going on in full swing and the makers are gearing up for a December 6, 2024 release. While the makers recently released a ’75 Days To Pushpa’ poster and took the social media by storm, Pinkvilla has exclusively learnt that the theatrical trailer of Pushpa 2: The Rule will hit the online world by the second week of November.

According to sources close to the development, Sukumar and Allu Arjun along with Mythri Production is all set to unleash the theatrical trailer of Pushpa 2 in the second week of November. “There is tremendous hype surrounding the content of Pushpa 2, and the makers plan to open their world to their audience with the theatrical trailer in the second week of November. The idea is to have a tight 3-week campaign leading to the release on December 6,” revealed a source.

The source further added that the world of Pushpa 2 is 10 times bigger than Pushpa. “Pushpa: The Rise proved to be an unexpected blockbuster in Hindi. The stakes are bigger with the sequel, and Sukumar with Allu Arjun has gone all out to make a high on drama and action spectacle for the theatrical medium. Be it the fight sequences or the confrontations – every moment of Pushpa has been designed to provide a theatrical experience,” the source informed, quick to add that the insiders are blown away by the prolonged pre-interval block of Pushpa 2, which features Pushpa Raj taking the Mathangi Vesham (Avatar).

Advertisement

Our source also informs that there is a high chance for Pushpa 2: The Rule to arrive a day in advance i.e. on Thursday, December 5, 2024, though a call on the exact date will be taken once the shoot is wrapped up by the end of this month. The Sukumar directorial also features Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Shah Rukh Khan in talks with Amar Kaushik for a film; SRK also locks King and Pathaan 2